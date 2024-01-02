Here are the best gyms and fitness centres in Wigan according to Google reviews
Many of us will have over indulged over the festive period and be looking to shed the extra pounds come the new year. With many gyms to choose from across the borough you may be wondering which to sign up for.
By Matt Pennington
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT
So here is a list of 15 of the best fitness establishments across the Wigan borough, as hailed by Google reviews, to help us get back into shape and achieve one of the most common new year’s resolutions, in no particular order.
