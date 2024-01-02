News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Here are the best gyms and fitness centres in Wigan according to Google reviews

Many of us will have over indulged over the festive period and be looking to shed the extra pounds come the new year. With many gyms to choose from across the borough you may be wondering which to sign up for.
By Matt Pennington
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT

So here is a list of 15 of the best fitness establishments across the Wigan borough, as hailed by Google reviews, to help us get back into shape and achieve one of the most common new year’s resolutions, in no particular order.

After receiving 33 reviews, A1 Performance Studio, on Clayton Street, has a rating of 5.0 on Google Reviews

1. A1 Performance Studio

After receiving 33 reviews, A1 Performance Studio, on Clayton Street, has a rating of 5.0 on Google Reviews Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Catts Gym in Orrell has a 4.8 rating from 73 reviews

2. Catts Gym

Catts Gym in Orrell has a 4.8 rating from 73 reviews Photo: submit

Photo Sales
The Leigh based gym has a score of 4.8 after 79 customer submitted reviews

3. Powerbeck Gym

The Leigh based gym has a score of 4.8 after 79 customer submitted reviews Photo: submit

Photo Sales
In Ashton-in-Makerfield, Suits U Fitness has a rating of 5.0

4. Suits U Fitness

In Ashton-in-Makerfield, Suits U Fitness has a rating of 5.0 Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GoogleWigan