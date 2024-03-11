Hindley GP will offer carers free health checks this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hindley PCN GP assistants have decided to offer free health checks this Thursday the 14th of March. These include blood pressure checks, heart rate checks as well as height and weight measurements.

There will be no need to make an appoinment and it will take place at St. Nathaniel's Pantry/Church from 9am until 12noon.

The surgeries covered are: Pennygate Medical Centre, Platt House Surgery, Claire House/Rivington Way, Hindley Health Centre, Alexander House and Ince Surgeries.