Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new medical setback has thwarted a Wigan family’s plans to fly a stricken pensioner home after weeks of critical care in a US hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A major fund-raising operation was launched seven weeks ago after Patricia Bunting fell seriously ill on a swansong overseas holiday to Orlando, Florida.

She was diagnosed with both Covid and influenza and this, coupled with her having chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and atrial fibrillation (an irregular heart beat), meant she was very poorly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To make matters worse she had chanced the trip without taking out any travel insurance because the costs would have doubled the price of the holiday and rendered it unaffordable.

Patricia Bunting fighting for life in a hospital in Orlando, Florida

And so family were quoted anything between £48,000 and £138,000 for a medical repatriation flight while medical bills at the Dr P Phiiips Hospital in Orlando continue to soar.

The Poolstock 76-year-old’s case has been publicised widely in local, regional and national media and more than £40,000 has been raised towards the family’s £50k target.

Patricia’s health had improved sufficiently for loved ones to feel they could book a flight for her on January 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But at the 11th hour the retired cleaner’s health took a serious turn for the worse and she was diagnosed with pneumonia, causing the flight to be cancelled.

Patricia Bunting in happier times

Daughter Emma Bunting, who is coordinating the fund-raising, said: “Unfortunately my mum has now developed pneumonia as well as still battling Covid and influenza.

"She is still a very poorly lady in critical care in the US. I can’t thank you enough for your kindness and generosity. I will continue to update when I get more news.”

Against Emma’s advice, Patricia had pressed on with her holiday, despite the lack of insurance, reassuring herself that she would be all right because she was accompanied by sons David and Paul plus grandson William who all live with her in Poolstock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But only days before the break was due to end, she began complaining of feeling unwell and then collapsed in her hotel bathroom.

Agonisingly for David, Paul and William, they then had to return home in late November because they had run out of money, leaving Patricia in hospital on her own.