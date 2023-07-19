Hospitals expect 'significant challenges' as senior consultants in Wigan prepare to strike

Hospital consultants will walk out of all NHS hospitals in Greater Manchester – including Wigan and Leigh infirmaries and Wrightington Hospital – from 7am on Thursday to 7am on Saturday.

It follows a five-day walkout by junior doctors, which ended on Tuesday.

Senior consultants will walk out of hospitals on Thursday

Consultants will provide “Christmas Day cover”, which includes protecting emergency treatment, intensive care, newborn care, maternity, trauma and limited planned care.

Services are expected to be severely affected and hospital bosses are warning major disruption is highly likely.

Dilraj Sandher, on behalf of NHS acute medical directors in Greater Manchester, said: “We have been working hard to ensure we can deliver safe care during this next period of industrial action. This strike is different as no other staff group can provide cover for consultants, and many staff are dependent on consultant supervision for their work, so we are expecting services to be considerably impacted.

“This could include longer waits, or treatment and appointments being rescheduled or cancelled – though please attend all appointments, unless you have been contacted.

“Whilst respecting the right of all colleagues to strike, the recent junior doctors’ and now hospital consultants’ industrial action one after the other will create significant challenges, and it is vital people are aware of the pressure the health service will be under and know the best way to access care during that time.

“Patients should not put off seeking urgent or emergency care, with key services continuing to operate. However, we are asking people to use other NHS services available to ensure those with the most urgent and serious needs can be seen.”

NHS Greater Manchester is urging people to use NHS 111 Online for non-emergency healthcare needs, unless the issue concerns a child under five, when they should call 111.

Lots of illnesses can also be managed safely at home or with a trip to a pharmacist.

