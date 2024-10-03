Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A terminally ill Wigan great-grandad braved searingly hot coals to complete an amazing charity feat – or is that feet?

Bill Woodcock, 87 and from Aspull, took part in a fire walk in aid of Derian House Children’s Hospice.

He was one of several courageous entrants for the money-spinning dare for the Chorley-based charity, other equally nasty-sounding Walk This Way challenges involving strolling barefoot across Lego and broken glass.

The event, which took place in the hospice grounds and hosted by FireWalk Events, raised a total of £12,163.89 for the children looked after by the charity.

A lively crowd of 103 took part, including two Clinical Support Workers from Derian House, Heather Skinner and Chantal Porter. The duo completed all three walks in fancy dress, with Heather sporting a banana costume and Chantal dressed as a Heinz Tomato Ketchup bottle.

Also among the daring participants was Bill Woodcock, who successfully crossed the bed of burning coals to cheers from the crowds.

He had a tough start to the year after he was rushed to hospital to find that he had terminal cancer.

Bill’s inspiring effort at the event raised over £500, which will go towards support for the children and families cared for by Derian House.

The retired British Aerospace engineer said: “I have had a good life and have been blessed that my family are living a happy, healthy life – but I’m aware it’s not always the same for others.

“My family have been very supportive of my fire walk. We’ve been very fortunate; we’ve got four kids, seven grandkids, and seven great grandkids.

“I feel great for doing the fire walk, it was good fun and there was a great atmosphere. I wouldn’t say I’m a daredevil, just an ordinary guy really. I’ve been around a bit. I have always liked swimming, climbing, and being active.

“I’m glad I can spend whatever time I have being positive and doing something good. I know that hospices rely heavily on donations and that the money raised will go towards Derian House’s children and their families.

“My daughter Jan knew a girl who came to Derian House, and the hospice really was a lifeline for her family at a difficult and exhausting time. We have donated over the years and we’ll continue giving when we can.”

Donations for Bill’s fire walk are still open on his JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/jan-sharples-1725375768318

Kerry Salmon, Community Fundraiser at Derian House, said: “Well done to everyone who came along to walk across fire, glass or Lego, or all three in our brand new event, Walk This Way.

“It was fantastic to see people of all ages, with some going all out in fancy dress – they really made it an amazing evening.

“It will cost £6m to run services at Derian House in 2024, so we rely on the bravery and kindness of our supporters who take part in events like these to help children whose lives are too short.”

Derian House, based in Chorley, Lancashire, cares for more than 400 babies, children, young people and their families from across the North West and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.