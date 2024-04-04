How Slimming World turned a Wigan womans life around

Karen Shaw joined Slimming World on the 6th August 2019, weighing 12st 4.5lbs, and has type 1 diabetes. Since then she has reached her Target and is now a healthy 10st, losing over 2st and finding a new lease of life along the way!
Published 4th Apr 2024, 09:46 BST
The support from attending Slimming World classes each week has helped Karen to understand that food is nutritious and has opened her up to the numerous health benefits that come with losing weight.

Karen said: “Since Cath became our consultant, my background insulin has dropped from 14.3 units per day to 9.1, and I’m in much better control of my blood sugars.

“Being type 1 diabetic meant that it was harder for me to control my weight, but thanks to Cath’s support and the SW plan, I was able to reach my dream weight and my blood sugars have never been better!”

Karen now feels completely different and more confident in herself! She is able to control her diabetes even better since joining Slimming World, and now has a spring in her step whenever she attends class. My other members constantly praise and admire Karen for her journey and she has become an inspiration to many.

The Food Optimising plan has proven to help my members with weight loss and diabetes management, with 80% reporting an improved quality of life. To anybody who is concerned about weight loss and diabetes, Karen has shown how losing weight hasn’t just changed her life but also saved her life.

There is always a seat available in my groups for new members wanting to join and achieve their dreams. We welcome everybody with open arms and I cannot wait to help everyone get those successful weight losses, also don’t forget that you will also become apart of our loving community of slimmers. Cath’s group meet on Tuesdays in Hindley Green, at St John’s Church on Atherton Road.

