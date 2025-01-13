Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cases of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) have been surging in China.

There have been an increase of cases in the UK according to the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA).

Symptoms of HMPV can be similar to the cold and flu.

An outbreak of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China has sparked concern online about another pandemic.

Cases of HMPV have also been increasing in the UK, rising by 4.5% according to recent figures from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA).

HMPV is a virus that can cause upper respiratory infections. It belongs to the same family as RSV, has been around for decades and is incredibly common, however a recent increase in cases could put even more strain on the NHS.

The NHS is already dealing with a surge in flu cases, with A&E departments left feeling the pressure and a number of health trusts across the UK declaring critical incidents, citing exceptional demand.

Here is everything you need to know about the symptoms of HMPV and how to tell if you have HMPV, Covid or the flu.

What is HMPV?

HMPV is one of the viruses that causes the common cold, according to the WHO it belongs to the same family as RSV and has been around for decades and is incredibly common.

It was first identified in the Netherlands in 2001, it is a common winter virus that is found all around the world and is a common cause of upper respiratory infections in children under the age of five.

Similar to other viral infections, HMPV is spread through contact with someone who is infected with the virus. This can be through being exposed to coughs or sneezes, shaking hands, hugging or touching contaminated surfaces.

What are the symptoms of HMPV?

HMPV cases tend to peak during the winter months and early spring, with the rising numbers possibly caused by people having social occasions indoors during the colder months.

Symptoms of HMPV are similar to that of the cold and flu, they can include:

cough

fever

sore throat

runny or stuffy nose

body ache

headache

More serious symptoms which require medical attention can include wheezing, difficulty breathing, chest pain, dizziness, severe fatigue, dehydration, or a fever that does not improve.

How serious is HMPV?

HMPV symptoms are similar to that of the cold and the flu, whilst most cases will be mild, there are risks of complications such as pneumonia or bronchitis in infants, those with weakened immune systems and those over the age of 65.

How do symptoms compare between HMPV, Covid and the flu?

It can be difficult to tell the difference between HMPV and the flu as symptoms are similar with HMPV causing symptoms such as a cough, sore throat and a fever, however HMPV symptoms tend to be milder, with the UKHSA explaining HMPV as a mild, cold-like illness.

The best way to determine if you have Covid or HMPV is to take a Covid lateral flow test which is available to purchase at supermarkets, pharmacies and online, or are available for free from your pharmacy if you meet the criteria.

You can find out more about winter illnesses and how to stay well during the colder months on NHS.UK.