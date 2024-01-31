HPV vaccine uptake among Wigan girls remains well below pre-pandemic levels

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It comes as the charity Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust said it was "disappointing" to see coverage of the life-saving vaccine continue to fall across the country.

The human papillomavirus vaccine helps protect against a range of cancers, including cervical, head and neck, anal and genital cancers, which can affect everyone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Data from the UK Health Security Agency shows 68.3 per cent of year 9 girls in Wigan had both HPV jabs in the 2022-23 academic year. It means 639 of the 2,013 girls in the cohort were not fully vaccinated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is offered to all 12-13 year-olds in schools and community clinics, but parents are required to give consent for their child to receive the jab from NHS nurses.

Data from the UK Health Security Agency shows 68.3 per cent of year 9 girls in Wigan had both HPV jabs in the 2022-23 academic year.

It means 639 of the 2,013 girls in the cohort were not fully vaccinated.

The jab rate was down on 68.5 per cent the year before and significantly below the 82.5 per cent coverage in 2018-19, before the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some girls were given the second shot in year 10 due to the impact of school closures the programme — 75.1 per cent of this cohort across Wigan had both jabs.

Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust said: "It's disappointing to see that coverage is lower than it was last year, and far lower than pre-pandemic levels."

"To achieve NHS England's target of eliminating cervical cancer by 2040, we need to make sure that children aren't missing out on this incredible vaccine," the charity added.

Across England, some 62.9 per cent of girls in year 9 had both doses of the vaccine – a decrease of 4.4 per cent compared to 2021-2022, and 21 per cent lower than before the pandemic in 2018-2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures also showed coverage in males was lower than females in all cohorts for both doses of HPV.

In Wigan, 54.2 per cent of boys in year 9 had the full HPV vaccine.

Steve Russell, NHS England national director for vaccinations and screening, said: "The successful HPV vaccination programme already helps save thousands of lives, but through increasing uptake in young people, alongside boosting the numbers coming forward for cervical screening, the NHS in England hopes to eliminate cervical cancer by 2040.

"However, there are over 50,000 girls and over 70,000 boys in year 10 who were unvaccinated against HPV, so we’re urging parents of young people eligible for a vaccine to consent to their children getting their HPV vaccines from nurses when they visit schools."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added the new single dose HPV vaccine – which has been rolled this current school year – will make it even easier to ensure children are fully protected.

Dr Vanessa Saliba, UKHSA consultant epidemiologist, said: "The HPV vaccination programme is one of the most successful in the world with millions of doses given since it started in 2008.

"It has dramatically lowered the rates of cervical cancer and harmful infections in both women and men – preventing many cancers and saving lives."