IN PICTURES: Haigh Woodland Park 10th annual Memory Walk

Be Well Wigan hosted its 10th anniversary Memory Walk at Haigh Woodland Park, with fund-raisers joining in the annual event to trek for a world without dementia and raise money for the Alzheimer's Society. Among those attending was VIP guest Phil Clarke from Sky Sports and band The Happy Pluckers provided entertainment.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 25th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST

Another Memory Walk 2023 will be held at Pennington Hall Park, Leigh on Friday September 29 at 11am, with a short accessible walk around the park (around 20 minutes) and a two-mile walk around the surrounding area (around 60 minutes). Both events raise even vital funds to support local individuals and families living with dementia.

Photographs by Wigan Council

1. Memory Walk at Haigh Woodland Park

Sky Sports presenter Phil Clarke, right, cuts the ribbon for the start of the event with Coun Chris Ready (centre) at Haigh Woodland Park.

2. Memory Walk at Haigh Woodland Park

3. Memory Walk at Haigh Woodland Park

-

4. Memory Walk at Haigh Woodland Park

