In pictures: Wigan's bowel cancer and stoma support group celebrates first anniversary

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 28th Jul 2024, 12:30 BST
A support group set up for people in Wigan with bowel cancer or stomas has marked its first anniversary.

Carley Mercer, a colorectal specialist nurse at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, formed the group 12 months ago to provide a friendly, safe environment for patients.

Meetings are held monthly and feature games, bingo, raffles, food and guest speakers.

Members came together for a party at St Jude’s Rugby Club, in Worsley Mesnes, to celebrate the first anniversary.

.

1. Celebrations to mark the first anniversary of the bowel cancer and stoma support group

.Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
.

2. Colorectal specialists nurses and stoma nurses with Joe Fitzsimmons, secretary, and Jimmy Moss, vice-chairman of St Jude's RLFC, at the one-year bowel cancer and stoma support group party

.Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
.

3. Enjoying the party to mark the first anniversary of the bowel cancer and stoma support group

.Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
.

4. Celebrations to mark the first anniversary of the bowel cancer and stoma support group

.Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.