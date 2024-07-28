Carley Mercer, a colorectal specialist nurse at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, formed the group 12 months ago to provide a friendly, safe environment for patients.
Meetings are held monthly and feature games, bingo, raffles, food and guest speakers.
Members came together for a party at St Jude’s Rugby Club, in Worsley Mesnes, to celebrate the first anniversary.
.Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
.Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
.Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
.Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
