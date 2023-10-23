IN PICTURES: Wigan's NHS trust celebrates its 'stars' at glittering staff awards ceremony

A night of glitz and glam saw staff step out of Wigan’s hospitals to celebrate their hard work.

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) held its second STAR (Staff Thanks and Recognition) Awards to honour the contributions made by employees.

Trophies and certificates were handed out to 12 individuals and teams from across the trust, with more than 240 WWL staff in attendance for the fully-sponsored event at the Village on the Green in Aspull.

The 12 categories included clinical team of the year, hidden gem and the green award, along with the chief executive award and board of directors’ award.

The winners were chosen from more than 600 nominations by judging panels which included an executive director, staff side representative, staff engagement associates and representatives from the trust’s various staff networks.

Deputy chief executive Mary Fleming said: “What a fabulous night to celebrate the incredible effort that every member of staff has put in at WWL over the past year. I can’t thank them enough for continuing to provide the high quality, patient-centred care our trust is known for. It’s no doubt been a difficult year for many of them, both professionally and personally, with the ongoing industrial action, but despite this, our staff have continued to go above and beyond.

“It was also great to be able to celebrate the trust’s many achievements over the past 12 months, including many big birthdays – Wigan’s Royal Albert Edward Infirmary turning 150 years, Wrightington Hospital’s 90th anniversary, WWL Radio celebrating 50 years on air and 10 years of the Hanover Building at Leigh Infirmary. We’ve also had the opening of our research hub in Ashton-in-Makerfield and opened a new ultrasound suite at the Thomas Linacre Centre.

“I’d also like to thank our sponsors of the 2023 STAR Awards – without you events like this, to recognise our incredible staff, wouldn’t be able to go ahead. We are extremely grateful to have their help in celebrating the excellence of our colleagues and services, and we were proud to have them with us on the night too.”

There was a special mention for the trust’s surgical admissions lounge team (SAL), which was WWL’s first ward to win a Gold ASPIRE Award.

The team was presented with a plaque by chief nurse Rabina Tindale for their work to measure, evaluate and continuously improve the delivery of care in wards and units across WWL.

A full list of the categories and winners can be seen below.