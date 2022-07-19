The Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park, based on Stadium Way, reopened its doors to welcome the public back to their newly installed inflatable at the family fitness facility and the fun there is very much in line with the ITV’s hit show of the same name.

The upgrade now includes features such as: an under-fives area for the little ones to enjoy as well as areas for older children and adults; an assault course which runs all the way round the outside of the large inflatbl;, a 150m dual lane course for friends to race and compete with one another; six new drop slides, warped walls, climbing walls, cargo nets, wrecking balls and plenty more.

Visitors can climb, balance, jump and swing across different obstacles testing and developing your ninja skills. Bosses say it's also a great place for family activities and keeping fit while having plenty of fun.

Do you have what it takes to be a ninja warrior?

WIGAN - 07-07-22 Ninja Warrior Wigan relaunch with a new Air Park.

WIGAN - 07-07-22 Haya Aref at Ninja Warrior Wigan - at the relaunch with a new Air Park.

Haya Aref at Ninja Warrior Wigan - at the relaunch with a new Air Park.

WIGAN - 07-07-22 Ninja Warrior Wigan relaunch with a new Air Park. Daniel Hampson and Jen Kelly, right.