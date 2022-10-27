Mammography Intelligent Assessment (Mia) is a breakthrough Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform for breast screening that will become a “third eye” for breast screening services, reviewing mammograms electronically following assessment by two specialists, helping radiologists reach a faster and more accurate diagnosis.

Around 150 patients per day will be reviewed using the AI software at Wrightington Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust’s (WWL) Thomas Linacre Outpatients’ Centre and at various mobile breast screening unit locations across the Wigan borough.

A mobile breast screening unit

WWL is also raising awareness of the symptoms of breast cancer during the month of October as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Radiology consultant Amruta Talwalker, who is leading the pilot, said: “We are excited to work with Kheiron Medical Technologies to evaluate the Mia application of innovative computer technology in routine breast screening mammography reporting.

"This research will run in the background of our regular work and won’t affect screening results, but the information we acquire could one day help to improve cancer detection.

"The AI will not replace humans checking the images but will add a layer of additional checking.”

Pam Green, associate director of clinical informatics and chief nursing information officer, said: “I am really proud to support the implementation of this artificial intelligence technology at WWL.

"The Digital Team have done a great job in supporting the technical elements but also ensuring the solution is clinically safe and will be monitored post implementation to review the reporting outcomes and accuracy.”

“AI systems are fairly new to breast screening so we are working very closely with our consultant radiologists who are experts in their field and we will collectively be sharing our knowledge and experience with the Accelerated Access Collaborative (AAC) at NHS England in partnership with the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) who have funded this initiative.

"It is great to support our community with such an important screening programme and in the following year we will learn from the intelligence to support the next steps.”

The new AI technology is just one of the latest developments in breast screening and breast surgery advancements at WWL.

Bosses say they are delighted to report that the trust recently secured Greater Manchester funding for a new Laminar theatre to be built at Leigh Infirmary to open in 2023, which will increase the range of breast surgery procedures able to take place at that location.