An A&E doctor had diagnosed that 22-month-old Hailey Thompson had a virus and family should just keep giving her fluids and paracetamol.

But early next day her mum and dad entered her bedroom to find her unresponsive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guided by a 999 operator on the phone, distraught dad Kris carried out CPR. A fast response paramedic took over before the Ashton tot was rushed to Wigan Infirmary, but revival efforts were in vain.

Hailey Thompson was less than two years old when she died

An investigation was launched after Kris, 32, and 35-year-old partner Ibolya Adam complained that their daughter’s case was not taken seriously enough while A&E was experiencing one of its busiest ever days. A “critical incident” was later declared by the overwhelmed department.

The couple want to know why no blood samples were taken for testing when they took Hailey into Wigan Infirmary casualty “gasping for breath like a 90-year-old”.

A pre-inquest review took place on Wednesday at Bolton Coroners’ Court, with both parents in attendance along with legal representatives.

Kris Thompson, partner Ibolya Adam and Hailey Thompson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The review before the coroner Prof Dr Alan Walsh was to decide which “interested parties” would give evidence at the inquest.

Among the 10 witnesses to be called will be specialist paediatricians from Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, along with hospital staff and GPs.

The family also requested the attendance of an independent medical expert, which Dr Walsh agreed to. However, it will take another four months for the paediatrician, Dr Christopher Fitzsimmons from Sheffield Children’s Hospital, to prepare his report.

A provisional date for the inquest to start was therefore set for Tuesday, November 21. It is expected to last at least two days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hailey had been under the weather for 12 days in early December and a GP prescribed antibiotics, though she stopped taking them after a couple of days after developing an allergic reaction.

She seemed to rally, but was sent home from nursery on December 16 and a GP diagnosed a viral infection, so told her parents to continue giving her fluids and Calpol or Nurofen.

Hailey’s condition seemed to be improving on December 17, but after she went to bed that night, her dad found her breathing was loud and laboured.

He called 999, before taking Hailey to Wigan Infirmary himself, and a doctor said Hailey had a virus and sent her home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family arrived home at 6.30am and Hailey went straight to sleep. She awoke at lunchtime but was coughing, had a runny nose and no energy.

She was put to bed and drank fluids at 6.15pm, Ibolya gave her Calpol at 9pm and Kris checked her at midnight, saying her breath was like it had been before but lighter.

Less than six hours later the couple discovered their daughter unresponsive. She was rushed to hospital but sadly could not be revived.