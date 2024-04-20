Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The proposed research project would take place at The Institute of Cancer Research in London and is called the Lobular Moon Shot Project - lobularmoonshot.org.

This united front from MPs is a result of months of campaigning by the Lobular Moon Shot Project, headed up by Dr Susan Michaelis, who herself has stage 4 incurable lobular breast cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leigh MP James Grundy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being the second most common form of breast cancer, lobular breast cancer still lacks a specific treatment and in the research field it is often described as the “forgotten cancer”.

Dr Michaelis said: “This is a big milestone for us and for those everywhere diagnosed with lobular.

"One thousand people globally are diagnosed every day and generally at a later stage because lobular is frequently missed on mammograms, especially with denser breasts.

"Even though researchers already acknowledge that lobular (breast cancer) behaves differently to ductal breast cancer, to really understand the distinct biology of lobular, and to provide targeted therapies, there needs to be an intensive research project and that’s what we are now proposing.

James Grundy is one of many MPs from across the political spectrum calling for special funding for research into lobular breast cancer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To have the backing of more than 220 MPs demonstrates the seriousness and urgency of the issue.”

Dehenna Davison MP and Sir Jeremy Quin MP, the first two MPs to support the Lobular Moon Shot Project in 2023 stated: “With over 220 MPs now backing the pledge to see funding for vital research, there has never been a more crucial time to ensure that those with lobular cancer get the early diagnosis and effective treatment needed to save their lives.”

With funding, The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) could help resolve this.

In the words of their top scientist in the documentary film “My Journey with Lobular”, Prof Chris Lord of ICR stated: "When the scientific community needed it to move extremely fast with the development of Covid vaccines, in the clinical trials, we moved incredibly fast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need to have that similar kind of approach in terms of philosophy around lobular breast cancer.

"All of those things are achievable, they're just a matter of getting the money and doing the work.

"I'm quietly confident that we can get there, but I know what barriers are in place.

"This is not an insignificant challenge, but it is fundamentally a financial challenge.”

I strongly support this campaign to fund further research in lobular breast cancer.

As the second most common form of breast cancer it will affect so many of my constituents during the course of their lives.