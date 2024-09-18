Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More than 10,000 appointments have been rescheduled due to strikes at Wigan’s hospitals since the end of 2022, new figures show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figures were published this week as junior doctors voted to accept a government pay deal, bringing their long-running dispute to an end.

Analysis of NHS England figures shows a total of 10,197 appointments have been rescheduled due to industrial action at hospitals run by Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Trust (WWL) since December 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of these, 8,431 were in acute settings, while 667 were community appointments. A further 1,099 were for mental health and learning disabilities.

Junior doctors striking outside Wigan Infirmary in June last year

In addition, 6,641 working days were lost due to strikes.

These figures cover various parts of the NHS workforce – consultants, nurses and other occupations have also been on strike over the past two years – so not every cancelled appointment was with a junior doctor.

Across England, more than 1.5 million appointments have been rescheduled, with over a million working days lost.

Some trusts did not submit data for each round of industrial action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday the BMA junior doctors committee in England accepted the Government’s pay offer, with 66 per cent of junior doctors voting in favour of the deal.

Dr Trivedi, co-chairman of the BMA’s Junior Doctors Committee, told BBC Breakfast: "This is the first step towards restoring pay, which is all that doctors have wanted since the beginning of this campaign.

"As you’ll know, we’ve had a huge pay cut since 2008, but this marks a change in that trajectory.

"Doctors who were being paid just over £15-an-hour before this offer will now be paid a little over £17-an-hour, so it does mark an improvement, but the journey is not over."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deal will see junior doctors’ pay rise by between 3.71 per cent and 5.05 per cent – an average of 4.05 per cent – on top of their existing pay award for 2023-24. This will be backdated to April 2023.

Each part of the pay scale will also be uplifted by six per cent, plus £1,000, with an effective date of April 1 2024.

Both rises mean a doctor starting foundation training in the NHS will see base pay increase to £36,600, up from about £32,400.

A full-time doctor entering specialty training will see their pay rise to £49,900 from about £43,900.

Health secretary Wes Streeting called the deal a "necessary first step" to cutting waiting lists and reforming the health service.

He said: "We inherited a broken NHS, the most devastating dispute in the health service’s history, and negotiations hadn’t taken place with the previous ministers since March.

"Things should never have been allowed to get this bad. That’s why I made ending the strikes a priority, and we negotiated an end to them in just three weeks.

"I am pleased that our offer has been accepted, ending the strikes ahead of looming winter pressures on the NHS."