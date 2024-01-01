Services at Wigan’s hospitals are braced for another round of industrial action, with junior doctors set to walk out in the longest stretch of strike action in NHS history.

The British Medical Association (BMA) will take six days of strike action involving junior doctors from 7am on Wednesday, January 3 to 7am on Tuesday, January 9.

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) has prepared its services to minimise potential disruption.

"Christmas Day cover” will be provided, which includes protecting emergency treatment, intensive care, newborn care, maternity, trauma and limited planned care.

If you have an appointment at one of the hospitals, please attend unless you hear from the trust.

Medical director Prof Sanjay Arya said: “Please be assured that the safety of our patients remains our top priority and we have worked hard to put plans in place to ensure minimal impact on the quality and timeliness of the care you, your relative or someone you care for receives over these days.

“During the most recent round of industrial action just before Christmas, we saw an increase in demand on our emergency department (A&E), with very high attendance figures putting our services under severe pressure. I must ask everyone to use our services appropriately, whilst our staff continue to work hard within our hospitals and with partners from across health and social care within the Wigan borough to meet this demand.

“This will be the longest stretch of strike action in NHS history but patients should not put off seeking urgent or emergency care for life, limb and sight-threatening conditions. With this said, we are once again asking people to use the most appropriate NHS services available to ensure those with the most urgent and serious needs can be seen.

“It’s really important that we are providing the right care for patients in the right place, and many of our patients are ready to return to their normal place of residence. Friends and loved ones of patients can help by supporting them through the discharge process, which will not only help to keep patients comfortable, but it will also free up hospital beds for our patients who desperately need acute care at WWL.”

Dr Tim Dalton, co-chairman of Healthier Wigan Partnership, added: “Health services across the borough continue to be busy as we head into the next junior doctor strike.

“If you need medical help or advice during the strikes, please remember that pharmacies can offer lots of advice and information and that NHS111 online and on the phone can support you with getting the help you need. GPs aren’t affected by the strikes, so we remain open and continuing to support patients throughout, and additional appointments are available across the borough on evenings and weekends by calling 01942 482848.

“Please only use A&E if you really need it and have a serious or life-threatening illness or injury.”

Where else to get help?

NHS 111

WWL is urging people to use NHS 111 Online for all non-emergency healthcare needs, in the first instance, unless the issue concerns a child under five, when they should call 111. Deaf people or people with hearing loss can dial 18001 111 on a textphone or use the Relay UK app.

NHS 111 Online can help if:• You need help but don’t know who to call

• How to find general health information and advice

• You are ill and need to be told what to do next

• How to get an emergency supply of your prescribed medicine

Pharmacy

Lots of illnesses can also be managed safely at home or with a trip to a pharmacist. There are pharmacies open late into the night and very early in the morning. Find your nearest one here.

Urgent dental care

Greater Manchester Urgent Dental Care Service is available from 8am to 10pm every day for severe dental pain and infection. People can call 0333 332 3800 to be assessed by a healthcare professional, who can provide self-care advice or book a face-to-face appointment.

Urgent eye care

If you have a sudden and urgent problem with your eyes, contact a local practice to get an appointment NHS Greater Manchester Community Urgent Eye Care Service

Mental health

For free urgent mental health support, contact the 24/7 helpline on 0800 953 0285. If there’s an immediate risk of danger to life, ring 999.