Just two-thirds of patients who arrived at Wigan’s casualty department last month were seen within four hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest figures came out after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced that NHS England, the governing body of the NHS, will be scrapped to "cut bureaucracy", avoid duplication, and bring the management of the health service "back into democratic control".

The NHS standard is for 95 per cent of patients to be seen within four hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, as part of a recovery plan, the health service aims for 78 per cent of patients to be seen within this time frame by March 2025.

The NHS standard is for 95 per cent of patients to be seen within four hours. However, as part of a recovery plan, the health service aims for 78 per cent of patients to be seen within this time frame by March 2025

Recent NHS England figures show there were 11,211 visits to Wigan Infirmary A&E in February. Of them, 7,596 were seen within four hours – accounting for 68 per cent of arrivals.

This means the trust fell below the recovery target and the original standard.

Some 73.4 per cent of patients in England were seen within four hours in A&Es last month, very slightly higher than in January, when 73 per cent were.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Figures also show 47,623 emergency admissions waited more than 12 hours in A&E departments from a decision to admit to actually being admitted, down from 61,529 the month before.

The number waiting at least four hours from a decision to admit to admission fell, standing at 131,237 in February – down from 159,582 in January.

At Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust (WWL), 1,455 patients waited longer than four hours, including 440 who were delayed by more than 12 hours.

The figures were released as Sir Keir announced NHS England will be abolished.

The Prime Minister said decisions about billions of pounds of taxpayer money should not be taken by an "arms-length" body, as he promised sweeping reforms which the Government says will deliver better care for patients.

Sir Keir said the previous Tory government had been mistaken to make NHS England more independent from central government as he warned the state was "weaker than ever".

"We are duplicating things that could be done once," he added.

"If we strip that out, which is what we are doing today, that then allows us to free up that money to put it where it needs to be, which is the front line."

Despite the progress nationally, Nuffield Trust chief executive Thea Stein said the A&E wait time figures were "previously unthinkable".

"Continued salami slicing and reducing so-called back office staff is unlikely to be the answer to what is now a fundamental mismatch between the supply of healthcare, demand for it, and the state of NHS resources – from buildings to the morale of the staff," she added.

"But the alternatives – finding more money or facing up to tough conversations with the public about what the NHS should stop doing – are politically highly problematic."

Around 2.1 million people attended A&E departments across England last month.

The overall number of attendances to Wigan A&E in February was a drop of five per cent on the 11,740 visits recorded during January, and 10 per cent lower than the 12,405 patients seen in February 2024.

Prof Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, praised the "hard work of staff" in the face of "huge pressure this winter".

He added: "We know there is much further to go to reduce waits and delays across all NHS services, but today’s figures are encouraging and we continue to ask anyone noticing worrying symptoms or in need of care to come forward – the NHS is here to help you."