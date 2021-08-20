Kelly’s heroes raise £10k in Georgia’s memory

Karen Kelly

Paediatric nurse Karen Kelly, a team leader at Lower Ince Health Centre, has signed up to take part in Cancer Research UK’s Race For Life in Leigh.

It will be an emotional moment on the start line at Pennington Flash for Karen and Team Georgia, which will boast more than 25 members.

The group has raised more than £10,000 for the charity since 2013, inspired by Karen’s daughter Georgia, who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2011.

The plucky youngster faced years of hospital admissions, surgery, chemotherapy, a stem cell transplant, immunotherapy and radiotherapy treatment.

At one point she was enrolled onto a Cancer Research UK-funded clinical trial.

However, she sadly lost her battle against the disease at the end of 2015.

Karen, 45, lost her father Sam to cancer just months before Georgia’s diagnosis.

She said: “We will always be grateful for the research which allowed us to spend more time with Georgia.

“She went through gruelling treatment at such a young age, but always kept smiling. We miss her every single day and Race For Life is a very special event for us as she loved taking part and the amazing atmosphere on the day.”

Race For Life events will be held at Pennington Flash on Sunday, September 19 and at Haigh Woodland Park on Wednesday, September 8.