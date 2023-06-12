The monkeypox vaccination programme began across the region since last summer after an outbreak of the virus in the UK.

Health bosses say it has proven to be successful in halting the spread of monkeypox, with more than 3,500 people in Greater Manchester being vaccinated.

Two monkeypox jabs are needed

But following an increase of cases in London, the NHS is encouraging anyone at risk who has not started or completed their two-dose vaccination to do so before the programme ends.

Appointments for the first dose of the vaccine will end on Friday, June 16, while those waiting for a second dose will have until Sunday, July 23 to book an appointment.

Vaccinations are available through selected sexual health services.

The vaccine is available to gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men at highest risk of getting monkeypox.

Jane Pilkington, director of population health for NHS Greater Manchester, said: “While we are really pleased with the success of vaccination programme, with a decrease in cases of monkeypox seen across the UK as a whole, the recent report of an increase in cases in London serves as a reminder that we still need to be careful. People need to not only continue following advice given about how to recognise potential symptoms and what actions will keep themselves safe, but also anyone at the highest risk who hasn’t already should take up the vaccine offer while it is still available.

“It is important that, when able to, individuals receive their second dose of the vaccine, at least 28 days after receiving their first. This helps maximise their protection against the virus, protecting them and those around them.

“Please remember, that as with any vaccine, it won’t give 100 per cent protection and won’t be effective straight away, so stay alert for symptoms and call NHS 111 or a local sexual health clinic if you have signs of monkeypox, even if it’s just one spot.”