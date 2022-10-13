Leigh Centurions star Josh Charnley visits Derian House children's hospice

There was a whole lot of green at Derian House, in Chorley, for the return of Derian Day, where supporters, staff and volunteers donned green T-shirts and socks to take on challenges.

Josh delivered balloons donated by his wife Zoe, while TikTok star Robyn Elphick encouraged her 50,000 followers to wear green.

Rugby league star Josh Charnley

Junior, a 14-year-old who uses the charity, went to the Trafford Centre in his green socks and T-shirt to watch a film.

Community fund-raiser Sarah Proctor said: “It was great to see everyone in green to celebrate Derian Day. Thank you to everyone that took part. Now we’re looking forward to our big 30th birthday next year.

“In 2022 it will cost £5.7m to run services at Derian House. With just 17 per cent of this coming from government funding, we need your support.”

All in green for Derian House

Advertisement Hide Ad