The Victoria Inn in Hindley Green, Bath Springs in Bryn, Dog and Partridge on Wallgate, Eagle and Child in Billinge, Honeysuckle in Poolstock, the Millstone on Wigan Lane , New Inn in Goose Green and the White Lion and Railway are some of 80 Proper Pubs across the UK to have received the life-saving equipment.

The defibrillators are positioned outside the pubs for medical emergencies, which the public can access, and are designed to provide emergency support for individual communities.

The medical device sends an electric pulse or shock to the heart to restore a normal heartbeat when an individual is in cardiac arrest.

One of the defibs installed at eight pubs in Wigan

Each pub was challenged to raise £1,500 within its community to fund the defibrillator.

Operators were incredibly creative in their initiatives, with events ranging from raffle nights to sponsored head shaving.

Mark Brooke, Director - Proper Pubs, commented: “We have always been champions of the community pub.

"As the cost of living continues to rise, it has been recognised that pubs aren’t just somewhere for people to go for a drink, they are also vital lifelines for the community, bringing people together to support each other. It’s great to see this being recognised through the fundraising, and even better to be able to provide defibrillators to communities up and down the country.