Leigh residents are being encouraged to pop in for a “free health MOT” when Leigh Leisure Centre hosts a Health and Wellbeing Open Day on Wednesday July 30.

Free NHS blood pressure checks will be available without appointment while there’ll be more than 50 stalls offering advice and support on a wide range of topics: from breast, bowel and lung cancer screening to smoking, alcohol, nutrition, employment, money saving and debt.

Organised by Wigan Council’s Be Well service in partnership with the Leigh and LiGA Primary Care Networks and Health First AWL CIC, the family-friendly event comes on the back of highly successful outings at Robin Park and Hindley Leisure Centres.

Coun Keith Cunliffe, deputy leader of Wigan Council and cabinet portfolio holder for adult social care and health, said: “More than 1,500 residents have benefitted from our six previous open days, whether by having their blood pressure checked or by accessing advice and support from our many partners in attendance.

Be Well advisors and staff

“For some it has been a real eye-opener, while for others it’s been potentially lifesaving. We’ve had more than a hundred residents need follow-up appointments with their GP or seven-day blood pressure monitoring at home, while some have been sent to A&E with very high blood pressure – and one had to have an emergency coronary bypass.

“We all need to take care of our health and wellbeing, both physically and mentally, but sometimes life gets in the way and it’s hard to find the time.

“That’s why it’s so fantastic to be able to bring together all these amazing services all in one place, so residents can explore all the support available to them in our local community.”

As well as blood pressure checks for ages 18+, residents can get a free body composition scan to measure their Body Mass Index (BMI), body fat and other metrics – with Be Well advisors on hand for support with nutrition, family health, long-term conditions and other topics.

A previous Wellbeing day, held at Robin Park

The Be Well Stop Smoking Service will be offering free carbon monoxide readings and advice for smokers, while the council’s community link workers and adult services, digital inclusion and income maximisation teams will also be on hand.

Other organisations confirmed for the event include Diabetes UK, Age UK, Think Ahead Stroke, We Are With You and Andy’s Man Club. A full list can be found on the Be Well website.

With the school summer holidays set to be in full swing, there’ll also be activities to keep the kids busy – including a climbing wall and archery with the Be Well Outdoors team – while visitors can even pick up a free 14-day leisure pass.

Coun Cunliffe added: “It promises to be fantastic day and fine example of our Healthier Wigan Partnership working together to support the health and wellbeing of our residents.

Bowel cancer screening

“The Government’s 10 Year Health Plan for the NHS sets out a vision of community-based care with a focus on prevention, and we’re proud to have been leading the way in making services more accessible in our neighbourhoods – whether at our Be Well centres or other community venues.

“I’d encourage everyone who’s able to find time to pop by at their convenience, no appointment necessary, and see what’s on offer.”

For more information visit on the event visit https://bewellwigan.org/health-and-wellbeing-open-day/