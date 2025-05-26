Local slimmer achieves her weight loss dreams

In the heart of Wigan and Tyldesley, where obesity rates surpass national averages, one local resident’s transformation offers a beacon of hope. By shedding 5½ stone through Slimming World, they’ve not only reclaimed their health but also inspired a community grappling with weight-related challenges.

Wigan and Tyldesley face significant health concerns, with obesity rates exceeding the national average. This excess weight contributes to increased risks of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers.

It is the aim of Jo’s Slimming World group on Thursday night at 6:45pm to support as many people as possible with their overall health and wellbeing.

It is through this group, held at Astley & Tyldesley Methodist Church that local lady Tracey Evans has lost 5 1/2 stone in just over a year.

She started her journey with a commitment to change and a goal to be at her dream weight for a very important reason, being Mother of the Groom this August. Embracing Slimming World’s principles, she navigated challenges, celebrated milestones, and transformed her lifestyle. Not only is Tracey going to be wearing her dream dress in August now, but before Slimming World she struggled with walking and now attends weekly fitness classes and will be ready to dance the night away at her sons wedding.

Tracey has said that the difference is ‘incedible’ and that she ‘can’t believe that was me’. She adapts all her meals to be fully food optimising and never goes without her treats. That how she has stayed on plan for over a year and knows it is a lifestyle change.

This success story underscores the potential for positive change within Wigan and Tyldesley. By adopting supportive, structured programs like Slimming World, you too can achieve your weight loss dreams, leading to healthier, happier lives.

For those ready to embark on their own journey, Slimming World there are lots of groups locally and Jo can be contacted on 07738272230 for more information.