Dr Shikha Pitalia, who set up SSP Health, has become a fellow of the British International Doctors’ Association (BIDA)

The organisation supports doctors from all ethnic backgrounds and the honour recognises her contribution to the advancement of its aims.

Dr Pitalia said: “At SSP Health, we are committed to diversity and inclusion and have doctors working with us from many different countries and with hugely diverse backgrounds. I’m proud to say that at the last count there were 20 different languages spoken by our staff of 500 and 100-plus doctors.