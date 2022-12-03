News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Long-standing Wigan GP and SSP Health founder becomes fellow of British International Doctors' Association

A Wigan GP with 30 years of service and founder of a large GP practices business has received a special honour.

By Gaynor Clarke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Dr Shikha Pitalia, who set up SSP Health, has become a fellow of the British International Doctors’ Association (BIDA)

The organisation supports doctors from all ethnic backgrounds and the honour recognises her contribution to the advancement of its aims.

Hide Ad
Read More
GPs in Wigan: The 12 surgeries with the longest waits for appointments in the bo...
Dr Shikha Pitalia has become a fellow of the British International Doctors' Association

Most Popular

Dr Pitalia said: “At SSP Health, we are committed to diversity and inclusion and have doctors working with us from many different countries and with hugely diverse backgrounds. I’m proud to say that at the last count there were 20 different languages spoken by our staff of 500 and 100-plus doctors.

“We offer equal career development opportunities to all and I’m pleased that we have many doctors from different ethnic backgrounds in leadership roles. This extends to female leadership too, with five out of eight in our senior leadership team being women.”

Wigan