Manchester United players take break from the pitch to visit Wigan patients in hospital
Representatives from the club’s under-21s women’s academy team visited the Jean Heyes rehabilitation unit at Leigh Infirmary, armed with gifts for both patients and staff.
Fay Al-Qaimi, Layla Proctor, Jennifer Handy and Holly Deering played festive games of bingo and ring toss, helping to spread a little bit of cheer.
Melanie Cornish, activity co-ordinator on the unit, said: “It was so lovely to see the faces of our patients when the team came in to see them. For them to take the time to come in and spend some time with them all and create such a buzz on the unit has just been brilliant. It is so welcomed at this time of year.”