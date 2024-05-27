May bank holiday: the 6 pharmacies in and around Wigan which will be open for business

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 4th May 2024, 04:55 BST
Updated 24th May 2024, 10:26 BST
It is important to know where to go for health care on a bank holiday.

Pharmacies can give expert advice on minor illnesses, including over-the-counter medicines, as well as issuing prescription medication for some conditions without a GP appointment.

Some pharmacies will be open over the bank holiday, but there are likely to be changes to opening hours.

Here are the pharmacies across Wigan borough which will be open on Monday, May 27.

1. Pharmacies open for business

The pharmacy at Asda, on Soho Street, Newtown, will be open from 10am to 5pm

2. Pharmacies open for business

Golborne Chemist, on High Street, Golborne, will be open from 4pm to 8pm

3. Pharmacies open for business

The pharmacy at Tesco Extra, on Central Park Way, Wigan, will be open from 10am to 4pm

4. Pharmacies open for business

