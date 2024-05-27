May bank holiday: the 6 pharmacies in and around Wigan which will be open for business

Pharmacies can give expert advice on minor illnesses, including over-the-counter medicines, as well as issuing prescription medication for some conditions without a GP appointment.

Some pharmacies will be open over the bank holiday, but there are likely to be changes to opening hours.

Here are the pharmacies across Wigan borough which will be open on Monday, May 27.

Pharmacies open for business Several pharmacies across Wigan borough will open on the May bank holidays

Pharmacies open for business The pharmacy at Asda, on Soho Street, Newtown, will be open from 10am to 5pm

Pharmacies open for business Golborne Chemist, on High Street, Golborne, will be open from 4pm to 8pm

Pharmacies open for business The pharmacy at Tesco Extra, on Central Park Way, Wigan, will be open from 10am to 4pm