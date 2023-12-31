Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emma McEwan, 32, is the new owner of Let's SHAPE Our Creativity group, which holds a range of art and craft-based events to promote positive mental health and wellbeing.

The business was formerly known The Little Shop of Creativity in Standish, but has now been taken over by Emma who is running it as a community interest company (CIC).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma said: “I am a mum to my two girls, aged five and two, and have been a stay at home mum for the last five years.

Emma McEwan from Standish, owner of Let's SHAPE Our Creativity CIC, is holding a range of different art and craft-based events to promote positive mental health and wellbeing.

"Being a stay at home mum can be extremely isolating and lonely, so to help others I started a group for Stay at Home mums (which runs at Standish library), to build connections within the community and to improve mental health.“Mental health and wellbeing has always been a passion of mine, as I have watched many of my friends and family suffer with mental illness, including my own mum, who sadly passed away last year.

“Arts and crafts have been an amazing way for me to 'escape' for a while and have helped improve my own mental health. They have greatly impacted my mood, give me time for myself and also time to slow down in this busy world.”

Emma said her aim for the group was to provide the community with arts and craft based sessions that are affordable. They are held at different venues around Wigan and surrounding areas, and encourage people to get out, socialise, build connections with others and create something beautiful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “The sessions aren't just for those that are good at painting, it isn't always about the finished product, it is about the process and the time you give yourself to be mindful is incredibly beneficial.

“I am in the process of arranging some creative sessions for adults and children at Standish library. Also, I held several Christmas ‘sip and paint’ sessions in December at The Wiend Bar and Little Fifteens in Wigan.