More incidents of overheating at Wigan's hospital sites than anywhere else in the country

A study commissioned by not-for-profit Round Our Way, analysing NHS data, shows that between April 2021 and March 2022 there were 5,554 incidents of overheating across NHS trusts.

Of those, 2,829 incidents were on sites run by Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL), by far the highest in the country.

Wigan Infirmary

Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust incurred the second most instances of overheating with 840.

An “overheating incident” is when an occupied ward or clinical area’s daily maximum temperature exceeds 26°C – triggering a risk assessment to ensure the safety of vulnerable patients.

A WWL spokesman said: “Patients are our number one priority and we do everything we can to ensure they are comfortable during their stay with us, making sure that conditions within our hospitals are conducive to providing the best possible care.

“While the data on overheating in our hospitals appears to be excessive, incidents are recorded by area, so two wards in one hospital on the same day that exceed 26ºC counts as two incidents.

“Given the large multi-site nature of our estate, this will inevitably increase the number of incidents recorded when outside temperatures exceed seasonal norms.

“As with all hospitals, the trust is working hard to address the impact of adverse weather conditions and support patients and staff in our hospitals.”

According to Round Our Way, reported impacts of overheating include patient distress, failure of essential equipment such as refrigeration, disruption to IT and laboratory services, staff discomfort and degradation or loss of medicine.

Other studies have shown increases in GP and A&E activity for some conditions associated with heatwaves, as well as more ambulance call-outs.

According to the UK Health Security Agency, last year saw 2,895 heat-related deaths – the highest number on record – with over-65s accounting for most of these.

Calls are now being made for action to prevent incidents of overheating on NHS sites.

Roger Harding, director of Round Our Way, said: “NHS staff are doing incredible work in difficult circumstances this summer. Due to climate change, heatwaves are increasing in number and severity. The NHS urgently needs more investment to cope with weather extremes but we also have to tackle climate change to stop this getting worse and worse each year.”

BMA chief officer Dr Latifa Patel said: “The sharp increase in the number of overheating incidents in hospitals is incredibly concerning and further evidence of the need for urgent investment in health service estates to modernise heating and ventilation systems and ensure vulnerable patients are not at risk.