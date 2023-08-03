More industrial action at Wigan's hospitals as junior doctors and consultants prepare for strikes

A four-day walkout is planned by junior doctors in the British Medical Association (BMA) from 7am on Friday, August 11 until 7am on Tuesday, August 15.

It will be the fifth round of industrial action for junior doctors in England in an ongoing dispute with the Government over pay.

Junior doctor Behnaz Pourmohammadi on the picket line outside Wigan Infirmary during industrial action earlier this year

The strike will be followed by a two-day walkout by consultants in the BMA, scheduled for Thursday, August 24 and Friday, August 25, who also want an improved pay offer.

Like last month’s action, the strike will be based on Christmas Day levels of cover, meaning emergency care will still be provided by senior doctors.

Bosses at hospitals around the country – including those run by Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) – are preparing to run services without these key members of staff.

Prof Sanjay Arya, consultant cardiologist and medical director at WWL, said: “We are already making arrangements to ensure patients with life-threatening conditions do get the best care.

"I would urge people to use A&E judiciously. As we will have a limited number of doctors, we will concentrate on patients with limb, life and sight-threatening conditions rather than illnesses which can be managed elsewhere.”