More admissions were made for malnourished patients at Wigan’s hospitals in the year to March, new figures show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An organisation for GPs has labelled the rise in malnutrition cases over the past decade "unacceptable and extraordinary".

New figures from NHS England show there were around 80 admissions for malnutrition last year at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL), a slight rise from 75 admissions a year earlier.

More patients have been admitted to hospital with malnutrition

These figures are rounded to the nearest five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They cover a range of conditions, including dietary issues and problems with absorbing nutrients or eating normally.

Prof Kamila Hawthorne, chairman of the Royal College of General Practitioners, said: "A poor diet increases a patient’s risk of developing a range of nutritional diseases – malnutrition, rickets, scurvy, iron, vitamin and folate deficiencies, all of which are becoming increasingly common. In addition, they can also exacerbate chronic conditions a patient may already have.”

She said GPs are treating a growing number of health conditions linked to deprivation, suggesting hospital admissions are only "the tip of the iceberg".

She recommended the Government take a preventative approach to support people's health and ease pressure on the NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England has seen more than 10,000 admissions for malnutrition in every year since the start of the pandemic, although last year saw a slight fall to 10,728 admissions.

A decade earlier the country saw 6,616 admissions, while in 2010-11 – the earliest available figures – admissions were less than half of what they were in 2023-24.

Anna Taylor, executive director of the Food Foundation, said: "We are calling on the Government to ensure that everyone can afford and access a healthy diet that will keep them well, and in doing so achieve the Government’s ambitions to make our children healthier, relieve pressure on the NHS and grow the economy.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: "It is shocking that so many people are being admitted to hospital for malnutrition and further proof of the dire inheritance of this Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our 10-Year Health Plan will tackle stark these health inequalities by shifting care out of the hospital into the community and supporting people to live longer, healthier lives.

They added they are "working to tackle the underlying causes of poor health" across Government departments.