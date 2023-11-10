More patients waiting for over four hours to be seen at Wigan's A&E
The busy winter months are fast approaching, when hospitals usually see a rise in the number of people seeking treatment.
Wigan’s hospital bosses are already preparing for more patients, including by looking at staff rotas and extending the hours of some services.
New data from NHS England reveals the demand already faced in October by staff within Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL).
There were a total of 12,896 attendances last month – 7,610 in Wigan Infirmary’s A&E unit and 5,286 at Leigh Walk-In Centre – which was up from 12,517 in September.
But 67.3 per cent of patients were admitted, transferred or discharged within the target time of four hours, compared to 69.8 per cent in September.
At the A&E department alone, only 45.1 per cent of people were seen on time, down from 47.6 per cent in September and the lowest performance this year.
There were 3,263 emergency admissions to the hospital, up from 3,052 in September.
However, 1,490 patients had to wait more than four hours for a bed after the decision to admit was made, while 310 people waited for more than 12 hours.
Across England, 44,655 people had to wait more than 12 hours for a bed in October, while 144,926 people waited at least 12 hours.
Overall 70.2 per cent of patients were seen within four hours in A&Es last month, down from 71.6 per cent in September.