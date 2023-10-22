Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Before July 2022, only GPs could give out a “fit note”, which tells employers if a patient is too ill to work or gives other recommendations, such as reducing working hours.

But now other healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, occupational therapists, pharmacists and physiotherapists, can certify the notes as well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Healthcare professionals issued more sick notes to patients in Wigan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Health Foundation said sick pay reform is needed to help people stay connected to work when off sick, as many still want or need to work.

NHS Digital figures show 21,274 sick notes were issued to patients in the former NHS Wigan Borough CCG area between April and June – nine per cent more than the same period last year, when 19,504 were issued.

This meant an average of 3,418 fit notes were given out for every 100,000 patients aged 18 to 65 of the GP population in Wigan.

These figures are for the number of individual fit notes, rather than patients – a single patient may have been given multiple notes over the course of the quarter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of those with a diagnosis disclosed, a mental health and behavioural disorder was the top reason for every former CCG area, with 3,169 in Wigan.

Sarah Scobie, director of research at the Nuffield Trust, said: “More fit notes relating to mental health problems is just one way that worsening mental health has become starkly visible in recent years.

“In England, cases of depression, anxiety and psychosis have increased every year over the last five years. Against a backdrop of increasing referrals for talking therapy and community mental health care, the ability of services to meet people’s needs is diminishing.”

The highest regional rate recorded in the three months to June was in the North West, with 3,040 notes issued per 100,000 patients, while London had the lowest – 1,652.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In England, out of the 2.5m fit notes issued this spring, more than 1.1m (44 per cent) were given out for five weeks or longer, which is considered a long-term sickness.

Ms Scobie added: “We have seen a worrying rise in economic inactivity in recent years due to long-term sickness, with more fit notes issued than before the pandemic.

“A sick workforce is bad news for the economy, but tackling recent rises in long-term sickness will also represent a huge challenge to health services as they grapple with the demands of post-pandemic recovery.”

Sharlene McGee, policy manager at the Health Foundation, said: “A long-term preventative approach is needed to help more people with deteriorating health from falling out of work altogether. We need better mechanisms – including sick pay reform – to help people stay connected to their work when off sick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Autumn Statement is an opportunity for the Government to grasp this issue and make impactful changes. Ministers are considering changes to occupational health services to increase coverage in workplaces.

“However, these should go further, providing financial support to smaller businesses and encouraging employers to use their influence to improve health with better sickness and return-to-work management.”