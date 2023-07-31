The Long Covid SOS charity said more public awareness and research was needed to support those with the “debilitating” condition.

The NHS GP Patient Survey found 5.4 per cent of 45,773 respondents in Greater Manchester said they experienced symptoms more than 12 weeks after first having Covid-19 – down from 5.6 per cent in 2022.

More than 100,000 people in Greater Manchester could be suffering from long Covid

The survey asked people about experiences with their GP surgery from January to April 2023.

Using the most recent data for the number of people registered with a GP in Greater Manchester Integrated Care Partnership area, it could mean 139,400 people aged 16 and older in the area were struggling with lingering health problems from the disease.

However, people who responded to the survey were likely more aware of health problems so estimates may be high.

Ondine Sherwood, co-founder of Long Covid SOS, said: "It's difficult to assess why this survey has captured so many more people who have long Covid, but it has long been clear to us that there are many who may not have regained their previous levels of health after Covid but haven’t yet made a connection between the two."

She added the longer-term impact of Covid can be masked, particularly in older people and those with chronic conditions.

Across England, the percentage of patients with long Covid symptoms increased from 4.4 per cent in 2022 to five per cent.

Ms Sherwood said: “The contribution it is making to the workforce crisis and healthcare burden on the NHS should not be underestimated. Many people now debilitated by long Covid were previously fit and healthy.

"We need to get them well again so they can return to making their contribution to society and to the economy. This means targeted research into treatments and best practice, and universal access to evidence-based rehabilitation."

A Department for Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "Long Covid can have a debilitating impact and we are backing our world-leading scientists with over £50m to better understand the long-term effects of this virus and make treatments available.