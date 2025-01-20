Movement Moves Minds’ – The 5354 24hr Gym Challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two young Wiganers are attempting a phenomenal 24hr gym challenge to support mental health in the Wigan Borough and beyond.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abbie Atherton, 23, from Standish, and Caitlin Craig, 26, from Aspull, are passionate about fitness and how physical health can be instrumental in supporting a person’s mental health.

Raising money for two mental health charities, Andy’s Man Club and Samaritans, they will test their endurance for 24hrs from 8am on Saturday 8th February until 8am on Sunday 9th February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two friends will attempt to do an impressive 5354m ski/row each and 75 calories on an assault bike split every hour for 24 hours.

Caitlin & Abbie compete in Hyrox and other gym completions together

Why 5354? Between April 2023 and June 2024, the United Kingdom saw 5354 deaths by suicide Why 75? 75% (3987) of those were men.

The total distance they will be covering is 128,496 metres (128 km) in 24hrs 900 calories each on the assault bike EACH!

Abbie who is a personal trainer at Elite Fitness Factory Gym in Pemberton, said: “Caitlin came up with the idea of the 5354 24hr gym challenge as we have both been affected by mental health and we wanted to do something meaningful but also challenge ourselves. I sadly lost my dad last year to suicide and it obviously affected me deeply. I wouldn’t have got through the last year without my gym family as well as my own friends and family. My gym family were there to encourage and support me when exercise was my best outlet for grief, but also there when I needed to talk. It’s going to be a battle, but we will rise to the challenge as we are both keen competitive HYROX athletes as well and we are determined to complete it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caitlin who works for a mental health NHS trust and also runs a women’s only fitness class at Monster Lab/Snake Pit Gym in Aspull, said: “Making a positive impact and encouraging positive physical and mental health is a mission close to both of our hearts. Completing this challenge is not only to honour those sadly lost, but also to help to support creating safe spaces for those struggling. We both know this is going to be tough but it’s not comparable to some of the obstacles faced daily by those living with mental health.”

The 5354 Gym Challenge the girls came up with, sharing more information on the insta @mmmovementt

The innovative two are also interviewing some men to create a documentary to showcase how exercise and movement has helped men with their mental health and how it helps opening up.

To find out more and how you can get involved, support or sponsor Abbie and Caitlin go to the donation link: https://gofund.me/13706a4c or contact them on Instagram @mmmovementt .

They are hoping to create a social movement via social media engagement during the challenge. Follow them on Instagram @mmmovementt or even go down to the gym to support Abbie and Caitlin in person during the challenge at Elite Fitness Factory, Unit 5, Pioneer Industrial Estate, Ormskirk Road, Wigan WN5 9DN.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We also have a video explaining more information on the challenge