A Wigan actor and musician whose hypersensitivity heightened his talents and made him very caring but also deeply troubled him, has died after a long illness.

Ben Darrington was just 40 when he passed away following months of treatment in Wigan Infirmary.

A packed congregation at his funeral at Swinley St Michael’s Church earlier this month heard moving tributes paid to man of great knowledge and artistic flair, but one who had also faced many struggles.

His father Ian Darrington, famed as the founder of Wigan International Jazz Festival, today said that the modern world, in the shape of social media and internet search engines, had aggravated Ben’s mental difficulties, not least people presenting falsely idyllic versions of their own lives which made him worry about his own perceived shortcomings, and the ability to find illnesses and symptoms from which he often wrongly feared he was suffering.

Ben Darrington

But he had nothing but praise for the medical staff who cared for Ben over the years, not least the warm and unflappable paramedics who would sometimes be called to his home after panic attacks on a near daily basis, and those who nursed him through his final months.

Ian said: “Ben had way more than 40 years of life during his 40 years on this planet.

"I would not want people to think that he was always suffering. For much of the time he was extremely happy, even towards the end. In fact he had a fantastic life. He had great talents, not least as an actor which earned him numerous parts on television, and he was a great bass guitarist who was a mainstay of the Wigan Youth Jazz Orchestra for many years.

"He also leaves beautiful daughter Maisy on whom he doted, and so many friends. It was heartwarming to see upwards of 300 people crammed into the church for his send-off.

Ben Darrington as a boy

"But obviously he did have issues too which manifested themselves from a quite early age. And technology in recent years only served to magnify them. He would be Googling illnesses daily, if not hourly, saying that he had these symptoms. It was ridiculous really but he couldn’t help it.

"He would also get down when he saw people’s Facebook posts which would look like they were enjoying the millionaire lifestyle and compare that to something which hadn’t gone so well in his own life.”

Ben was born at Billinge Hospital in 1984, the youngest of three children to Ian and Monica Darrington. From a very early age it was clear he loved acting and, aged just three, he would play out Postman Pat scenes, insisting family and friends took other parts.

His love of performance was really nurtured at the acclaimed Willpower Youth Theatre in Wigan.

Ben Darrington was a talented guitarist

In the meantime, though, an episode at primary school caused the seven-year-old Ben great upset. He came home severely distressed about a lesson in anatomy. Unhelpfully the teacher was unsympathetic and bullying began, to the point that his parents moved him to a different school, after which he was perfectly happy.

He went on to enjoy studies at both Standish High and St John Rigby College although he suffered further mental blows with the suicide of a fellow student and the death of a friend on holiday while in the sixth form.

Ben’s membership of Willpower, however, was earning him many minor TV acting roles, appearing in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks. He also appeared in a film adaptation of The Hound of the Baskervilles starring Richard E Grant, and had a part in the movie Rhinoceros alongside Robson Green.

Steady income from such sources couldn’t be guaranteed though, so he went to Liverpool Hope University to read acting and psychology.

Ben carried on with his bass guitar playing after leaving Wyjo and said that the best job he ever did was being one of the resident actors at The Way We Were Museum at Wigan Pier.

He also went on to be the successful manager of two Coral bookmakers, firstly in Grappenhall and then in Parr, St Helens.

But Ian said that Ben’s less confident moments over the years got closer together and he would drink to dampen that anxiety. It was only weak lager and perhaps four cans in 24 hours but, it was constant and ultimately it adversely affected his physical health, not least his liver and kidneys.

The ever-present, if low level, alcohol meant that therapies Ben was advised to undergo would not work properly.

Ian said: “What he really needed was to spend a long time in a clinic being gradually weaned off both alcohol and Google, but there are tens of thousands of people out there needing the same thing. There are probably that many in Wigan alone and once out he would probably have gone back to those issues.

"We need a new approach to mental health in this country. Social media and the internet can be very destructive for vulnerable people: it’s not a good place to be. A lot more people have mental illnesses now than they did five or more years ago.

"All you need is a world leader like Donald Trump to tell lies and then there is a greater and greater struggle, especially for vulnerable people, to tell what the truth is anymore.

"I cannot praise the people who looked after Ben enough, though. He would ring 999 and an ambulance would come almost every day and each time the crew would be absolutely faultless, doing all his readings and calming him down. And you think ‘there are hundreds of people out there having panic attacks like Ben and calling our overstretched emergency workers so regularly.’

"We celebrated his 40th birthday last May and we had a fantastic time, but it was in the summer that his health began to deteriorate and he went into hospital.

"He couldn’t even get out of bed and walk around towards the end. And yet at the same time he was happy in himself watching films on his iPad and chatting to people.”

Ben had always been a film buff and was also a voracious reader of books.

He was a member of the Masons, too, whom Ian said had been very supportive of Ben over the years.

The eulogy at the funeral was in the form of a letter from his parents to Ben which was read by Willpower co-director Tim Smith.

One excerpt went as follows: “In your 40 years you’ve achieved such a lot and we couldn’t have asked for a better son.

"I guess you’d think that it would be your BA Hons for Hope University Liverpool that would make us proudest or maybe getting to the final stages of an interview to be a police officer…But you’d be wrong

"No, the thing we’re most proud of is that you’re seen, and will always be remembered, as as a lovely, polite, generous, considerate, fun, caring, loving person.

"Those are not just our words Ben: they are words take from over 500 comments on Facebook messages and well over 100 cards. A few have said that you absolutely were the nicest guy they’d ever met.

"Now what parent could ask for more?”