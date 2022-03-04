For a Music Cafe run by members of Manchester Camerata has resumed at the Museum of Wigan Life.Fortnightly sessions are designed for families and carers as well as people living with dementia and are aimed at providing both stimulation and entertainment.

The project itself a mixture of improvisation and music-making and song writing involving Camerata musicians Amina Hussain and Ryan Breen.Amina is also a therapist, but in this project she is playing the keyboard or flute. Ryan is a celebrated tuba player.Created by the orchestra, Soul Time is a chance to discuss and create music in a social and imaginative environment, offering attendees a departure from the sometimes isolating nature of the condition. It is named after a track by American soul artist Shirley Ellis and doffs its cap to Wigan’s Northern Soul musical heritage.The project started a few years ago, supported by Wigan Council Memory Services and designed for people with early onset dementia.Camerata head of community Lizzie Hoskin said: “We’re not playing at them at all, they’re playing with us.”Founded on the concept of the Camerata’s successful music cafe in Gorton, Manchester, the sessions include musical discussions where participants sit in a circle and recall experiences of favourite gigs or songs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Breen

While various research studies have emphasised the memory-triggering powers of music for people living with dementia, Lizzie says that this venture is not primarily reminiscence-based, although the discussions will contain a reflective element.Lizzie said: “Everyone’s used to seeing a beautiful film of a woman in a care home dancing to a piece of music she once loved.“Our music based therapy methods are in the moment. This is about making new music whilst also talking about that which we once loved.”The project is also inspired by research carried over a long-term collaboration with the University of Manchester, which has informed a methodology they call Music in Mind. Anyone interested in attending should contact the Manchester Camerata via its website. The sessions run every two weeks until August.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.

The sessions provide musical stimulation

The sessions are for family and carers of those with dementia as well as those with dementia themselves

Amina Hussain at the keyboard