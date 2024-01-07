Nearly a quarter of older people not vaccinated against flu in Wigan
The NHS offers free flu jabs to the most vulnerable patients, such as those who are older, with weaker immune systems or pregnant women.
But figures show 76 per cent of 66,000 patients aged 65 and over in Wigan had received a vaccine by the end of November, with the remainder more vulnerable to the illness.
This was the same as the national average – 76 per cent of people over 65 had been given a vaccine across England as of the end of November.
More recent figures – only available for England as a whole – show this has since increased slightly to 77 per cent. However, the NHS warns this is a lower proportion than at the same point last winter.
Official guidance says vaccinations remain "critically important", reducing the burden on the NHS this winter.
Vulnerable people under 65 had lower coverage, with 37 per cent vaccinated in Wigan. Meanwhile, uptake among pregnant women was at 28 per cent at the end of November.
Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, said: "Flu vaccines help protect against the main types of flu viruses and although there's still a chance we might get flu even after vaccination, the symptoms are likely to be milder and more short-lived.
"With all the worries about the rising cost of living and energy prices and with the additional pressures on the NHS at wintertime, it’s more important than ever to stay fit and well this year, and getting these vaccinations will help.”
Dr Mary Ramsay, director of public health programmes at UKHSA, said infections were rising after people socialised indoors over the festive season.
"Nobody wants to get their new year off to a bad start, so be sure to gift yourself the best possible protection against flu and Covid-19 as we head into peak season."
She continued: "Pregnant women and those in clinical risk groups are at higher risk of complications from flu but over 60 per cent of these groups remain unvaccinated, so we urge them to come forward."
Dr Ramsay said those eligible should speak to their GP, adding that many pharmacies offer free vaccinations.