Nearly a quarter of patients aged 65 and over in Wigan have not been vaccinated against influenza, new figures show.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The NHS offers free flu jabs to the most vulnerable patients, such as those who are older, with weaker immune systems or pregnant women.

But figures show 76 per cent of 66,000 patients aged 65 and over in Wigan had received a vaccine by the end of November, with the remainder more vulnerable to the illness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Older people are being urged to get the flu jab

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was the same as the national average – 76 per cent of people over 65 had been given a vaccine across England as of the end of November.

More recent figures – only available for England as a whole – show this has since increased slightly to 77 per cent. However, the NHS warns this is a lower proportion than at the same point last winter.

Official guidance says vaccinations remain "critically important", reducing the burden on the NHS this winter.

Vulnerable people under 65 had lower coverage, with 37 per cent vaccinated in Wigan. Meanwhile, uptake among pregnant women was at 28 per cent at the end of November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, said: "Flu vaccines help protect against the main types of flu viruses and although there's still a chance we might get flu even after vaccination, the symptoms are likely to be milder and more short-lived.

"With all the worries about the rising cost of living and energy prices and with the additional pressures on the NHS at wintertime, it’s more important than ever to stay fit and well this year, and getting these vaccinations will help.”

Dr Mary Ramsay, director of public health programmes at UKHSA, said infections were rising after people socialised indoors over the festive season.

"Nobody wants to get their new year off to a bad start, so be sure to gift yourself the best possible protection against flu and Covid-19 as we head into peak season."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She continued: "Pregnant women and those in clinical risk groups are at higher risk of complications from flu but over 60 per cent of these groups remain unvaccinated, so we urge them to come forward."