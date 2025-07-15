New defibrillator installed at Wigan armed forces hub
A life-saving device has been unveild at Wigan Armed Forces Hub.
It is the latest defibrillator to be installed in a public building locally.
Leader Wigan Council David Molyneux and Wigan Central councillor George Davies joined armed forces community HQ staff at the ceremony.
Coun Molyneux said: “A big thank you to everyone involved in making this possible.
"We are delighted to fund this important defibrillator and show our partnership with our armed forces.
Coun Davies added: “This vital, life-saving equipment will benefit both veterans and the wider community, which will provide reassurance and support in emergencies.”
