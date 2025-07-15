New defibrillator installed at Wigan armed forces hub

By Charles Graham
Published 15th Jul 2025, 16:42 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2025, 16:43 BST
A life-saving device has been unveild at Wigan Armed Forces Hub.

It is the latest defibrillator to be installed in a public building locally.

Leader Wigan Council David Molyneux and Wigan Central councillor George Davies joined armed forces community HQ staff at the ceremony.

Coun Molyneux said: “A big thank you to everyone involved in making this possible.

Left to right: primary care officer, MIke Mills, project support officer Sandra Hanson, Coun George Davies and Coun David Molyneux at the Armed Forces Hub where a new defibrillator has been installedplaceholder image
Left to right: primary care officer, MIke Mills, project support officer Sandra Hanson, Coun George Davies and Coun David Molyneux at the Armed Forces Hub where a new defibrillator has been installed

"We are delighted to fund this important defibrillator and show our partnership with our armed forces.

Coun Davies added: “This vital, life-saving equipment will benefit both veterans and the wider community, which will provide reassurance and support in emergencies.”

