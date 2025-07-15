A life-saving device has been unveild at Wigan Armed Forces Hub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the latest defibrillator to be installed in a public building locally.

Leader Wigan Council David Molyneux and Wigan Central councillor George Davies joined armed forces community HQ staff at the ceremony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Molyneux said: “A big thank you to everyone involved in making this possible.

Left to right: primary care officer, MIke Mills, project support officer Sandra Hanson, Coun George Davies and Coun David Molyneux at the Armed Forces Hub where a new defibrillator has been installed

"We are delighted to fund this important defibrillator and show our partnership with our armed forces.

Coun Davies added: “This vital, life-saving equipment will benefit both veterans and the wider community, which will provide reassurance and support in emergencies.”