New Heartburn Health Roadshow rolls into Leigh

Look out for an eye-catching mobile unit featuring flames on the side which is visiting Leigh to raise awareness about ongoing heartburn and the potential symptoms of oesophageal cancer – also known as cancer of the food pipe.

Residents are invited to pop along to get information about heartburn, indigestion and acid reflux and find out more about the potential early symptoms of oesophageal cancer to look out for.

The roadshow is being organised by Greater Manchester Cancer Alliance – part of the NHS – and the national charity Heartburn Cancer UK, and will run for 10 days this October.

It will visit Tesco Leigh, WN7 4BA, on Friday 10th October 2025. It is also visiting nine other locatinos across Greater Manchester between 6 and 17 October 2025.

Oesophageal cancer is the 7th biggest cancer killer in the UK – the 4th biggest for men – despite being only the 14th most common. Around 8,000 people die from it each year.

Members of the Heartburn Cancer UK team will be available to talk to you about persistent heartburn lasting three weeks or more and why you should check this out with your GP. They will also have information about Barrett’s oesophagus – a potentially precancerous condition which can sometimes lead to cancer of the oesophagus. Barrett’s oesophagus is a risk factor that can be monitored via ongoing tests and managed through, medication, diet and lifestyle changes.

There will be a range of helpful information leaflets available to help you recognise symptoms and find the right support.

Dr James Britton, Early Diagnosis Clinical Lead for Oesophageal Cancer at Greater Manchester Cancer Alliance, said: “We want to raise awareness so people think seriously about persistent heartburn. Taking our mobile unit into communities will help us to do just that!

“Persistent heartburn can put patients at risk of oesophageal cancer, yet these symptoms are often overlooked. If you are over 55 years old and regularly rely on over-the-counter remedies or have had heartburn for three weeks or more, it’s important to speak to your GP – it could save your life.”

Fiona Labrooy, Chief Operating Officer at Heartburn Cancer UK, said: “Our team is looking forward to welcoming people to the unit so please do come over for a chat.

“We want to spread the word about how important it is to get untreated heartburn under control as a cancer prevention measure. If your heartburn symptoms continue for three weeks or more, you should speak to your GP practice and get it checked.

“Self-medicating with over-the-counter or off-the-shelf products, such as Gaviscon or Rennie, should always be seen as only a short term solution.”

The roadshow is being backed by people who have been treated for oesophageal cancer like David Jones Stanley.

David, an operations director who lives in Wigan, said: “"When I was diagnosed with stage 3 oesophageal cancer, I never imagined how something as common as heartburn could be linked to something so serious.

“I want people to know that getting symptoms checked early really can make all the difference. Please don’t brush it off or keep reaching for remedies, pop into the roadshow, talk to the team, and most importantly, see your GP if heartburn sticks around. It could save your life."

The van is open 10:30am-6pm. This is a drop-in information service with no appointment needed.

For more information visit: https://gmcancer.org.uk/heartburn-roadshow/