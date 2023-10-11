News you can trust since 1853
New mental health courses including neurodiversity and building confidence launched to help Wigan residents

New courses are being launched to help Wigan residents with their mental health.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 11th Oct 2023, 07:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 07:26 BST
GMMH Recovery Academy celebrates World Mental Health Day 2023 with the launch of its autumn/winter term

Run by Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust (GMMH), it is offering more than 65 courses at various locations across Wigan, Manchester, Bolton, Salford and Trafford.

Claire Watson, head of service user and carer experience and improvement at Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust
This includes new subjects such as neurodiversity, building confidence and the link between gut health and mental health.

Tried and tested favourites will also be back, including understanding and managing social anxiety, an introduction to compassion-focused therapy and using creativity to improve mental well-being.

The Recovery Academy has also grown its range of digital resources, including self-help information, e-learning packages and e-magazines.

Claire Watson, head of service user and carer experience improvement, with responsibility for the Recovery Academy, said: “Over the past 10 years the academy has continued to grow and we are proud to be celebrating World Mental Health Day by launching our biggest offer yet. This year the theme behind World Mental Health Day is ‘Mental Health is a universal human right’, meaning everybody, no matter who you are, deserves good mental health. This is a message the academy strives to promote and is why our resources are open to everybody and value all perspectives.”

The Recovery Academy is free to join and available to: anyone experiencing mental health and/or addiction problems; their family, friends and loved ones; GMMH staff members, volunteers and students on placement; and any healthcare professionals.

Find out more at recoveryacademy.gmmh.nhs.uk/

