The facility was created with city-region funding as part of the hospital’s evolution into the orthopaedic surgical hub for the region and it is now able to welcome up to 13 patients at a time. It will also allow multi-disciplinary and patient flow teams, including bed managers and discharge coordinators, to continue to care for patients post-surgery.

Mary Fleming, deputy chief executive of Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL), said: “This really is an amazing facility for our patients and will become a fundamental part of our care service as part of our work as Greater Manchester’s orthopaedic surgical hub.

Discharge Lounge - Colleagues from the unit with volunteers and Olwen's family.

“It has been a pleasure to see what the team are now able to do here, the discharge lounge will play a central role in creating the capacity needed as we treat more and more patients on the waiting list.”

Most of the furniture in the discharge lounge was bought with monies kindly donated by Wrightington Hospital’s League of Friends, in memory of volunteer, Olwen Winstanley, who served the Trust for 56 years.

Olwen was a beloved member of the League of Friends and was a familiar face around the Wrightington site, and in the past, would often bring patients a rose from her garden for their bedside locker.

Her grandson, Lloyd Winstanley, unveiled a plaque in her name and said: “The hospital meant a lot to my Granny and she was really passionate about volunteering here. It was like a second home for her and she would be very proud, I know I am.”

Discharge Lounge - Lloyd Winstanley, with mum, Tracey Hurst, and Deputy Chief Executive Mary Fleming (L).

Jemma-Lee Sheridan, patient-flow team manager, said: “In the first five weeks of it opening, the discharge lounge has welcomed over 100 patients from a variety of different surgeries, and what a difference it has made already.

“We’re now able to give our patients an all-round excellent experience, from arriving at the hospital, having their operations and then giving them a great discharge experience so that they’re happy to go home.”

The lounge is ideally situated near to the main entrance at Wrightington Hospital to support an uncomplicated transfer into awaiting transport.

