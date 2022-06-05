Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust (GMMH) has created the Post-Covid Syndrome Service (PCSS) for people suffering from long Covid.

It brings together a multi-disciplinary team to help people improve their physical and psychological well-being, as well as daily functioning.

The PCSS will work with people to find ways to manage persisting symptoms and see what changes can be made to help make a difference to their quality of life.

The service is now open to adults registered with a GP in Wigan, as well as Manchester, Salford, Trafford and Bolton, alongside trust staff.

Dr Dale Huey, consultant clinical psychologist and strategic lead for primary care psychological therapies at GMMH, said: “Post-Covid syndrome, sometimes referred to as long Covid, describes signs or symptoms that have persisted beyond 12 weeks after an infection consistent with Covid-19, where no alternative explanation has been found. Common symptoms, which can fluctuate over time, include problems with breathing, fatigue, difficulty thinking and concentrating, headache, joint or muscle pain, sleep problems and mood changes.

“Living with post-Covid syndrome can have a significant impact on psychological well-being and affect how fully people are able to live their life. The newness of the syndrome, and the fact the onset was triggered by an infectious disease beyond our control, has left many struggling with debilitating symptoms and the uncertainty of what they mean about the future.

“We are absolutely delighted to be able to launch our post-Covid syndrome service, designed to help people still struggling with often significantly disabling symptoms, who, as the world moves on from the economic, social and psychological consequences of Covid, may feel left behind, demoralised, worried and alone.”

Service user Rifkah Cohen said: “Covid-19 has left me with longer lasting symptoms including brain fog, breathlessness, migraines and severe fatigue. The more I try to push through the exhaustion, the more I crash and the less I achieve. It's not surprising that I get frustrated, anxious and sad at times.

“Hearing about the new post-Covid syndrome service gave me hope. I think it's really important to be proactive in managing your physical health, but it can be really tiring when living with the effects of Covid-19.

“I signed up for support because it's refreshing to be able to take time for myself, to work with a therapist, taking stock and thinking about what I need to do next to support myself. I’m really looking forward to working on my recovery with the service.”

The service accepts self-referrals or referrals from other health professionals.

It will be available to adults living with the lasting effects and significant impact of a probable Covid-19 infection; or feeling low, anxious or otherwise finding it difficult to adjust to their experience of Covid-19.

Depending on need, the service may recommend onward referral or signposting to other services, such as physical rehabilitation services, secondary care mental health services, addictions services or urgent care services.