New service will help people experiencing mental health crisis on railway in Wigan

A senior mental health practitioner and British Transport Police (BTP) officer will attend mental health crisis incidents happening on the rail network in Wigan and across Greater Manchester.

The practitioner will support and assess the person, before signposting or referring them to the best service for their needs, for example a 24/7 crisis helpline, care co-ordinator or GP.

The joint response service has been launched in a 12-month pilot funded and run by Network Rail, in partnership with BTP, Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust and Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust.

Representatives from Network Rail, British Transport Police, Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust and Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust

The aim is to ensure people experiencing a mental health crisis can access the right support, in the right place, with all community-based care options considered before A&E or a section 136 admission (hospital-based place of safety).

The service will run five days a week and mainly covers Greater Manchester, but will extend to Chorley, Warrington, Buxton and Macclesfield.

Michelle Black, route crime and security manager for Network Rail, said: “We’re proud to be working with our partners to help keep people safe.

“The rail network connects communities, so we’re in a unique position to support vulnerable people in times of crisis. We’re confident this partnership will help fulfil our goal of ensuring everyone gets home safely, every day.”

Ch Insp James Mitchell, from British Transport Police, said: “This is a perfect example of how partnership working can enhance and improve the way we respond to people in crisis. Working with partners allows us to pool our resources and deliver the best, most effective and efficient care.”

Thomas Walker, operational manager at Greater Manchester Mental Health, added: “This type of support can be life-saving, a pivotal moment in someone’s recovery journey, and we are very pleased to offer it to Greater Manchester’s communities.”