News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60
15 hours ago Donald Trump calls for ‘protest’ saying he expects arrest in days
19 hours ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
19 hours ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
19 hours ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
21 hours ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy

New Wigan dementia cafés welcome first guests

Two new cafés offering a warm and welcoming space for those living with the dementia, and their loved ones, have opened in Wigan, serving as valuable support networks for all local people.

By Charles Graham
Published 19th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT- 2 min read

Hosted by not-for-profit dementia specialist, Belong, B's Café takes place at its Atherton and Wigan care villages, and give guests the opportunity to enjoy a range of experiences while accessing support and forming new friendships at the regular sessions. The programme includes arts and crafts workshops, specialist exercise classes and visits from musical performers.

Read More
This is EVERY takeaway, chippy and sandwich shop in Wigan with a perfect 5 out o...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Also on-hand, Belong Admiral Nurses provide a dedicated dementia nurse service available through the organisation's partnership with another charity, Dementia UK, offering advice and the confidence to help individuals and their loved ones manage a future living with dementia.

Anne Calland (right) visits B's Cafe at Belong Atherton for a chat with Admiral Nurse, Bridget Lawler (left)
Anne Calland (right) visits B's Cafe at Belong Atherton for a chat with Admiral Nurse, Bridget Lawler (left)
Anne Calland (right) visits B's Cafe at Belong Atherton for a chat with Admiral Nurse, Bridget Lawler (left)
Most Popular

Kim Calland, experience coordinator at Belong Atherton, explains more about the new venture: "Dementia affects not only the person living with it, but also their family and friends, who are often their carers, too.

"We understand the challenges they can face, sometimes on their own, and that's why we've launched B's Café, to give a helping hand and a support network, which we know is vitally important to have."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The dementia café is open to everyone, including non-residents.

Speaking of the inaugural gathering, one guest said: "My husband is living with dementia and he was fully engaged and he said how marvellous the afternoon was - to hear him say this aloud means so much to me."

Charlene Frodsham, experience coordinator at Belong Wigan, added: "B's café is named after our inspirational colleague, Belinda Jones, who is sadly no longer with us after losing a two-year battle with cancer.

"She helped shape our values, including being compassionate, and this extends outside our village to the wider community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Her legacy lives on and we know how much something like this would mean to her and her family."

WiganCharlene FrodshamDementia