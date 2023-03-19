Hosted by not-for-profit dementia specialist, Belong, B's Café takes place at its Atherton and Wigan care villages, and give guests the opportunity to enjoy a range of experiences while accessing support and forming new friendships at the regular sessions. The programme includes arts and crafts workshops, specialist exercise classes and visits from musical performers.

Also on-hand, Belong Admiral Nurses provide a dedicated dementia nurse service available through the organisation's partnership with another charity, Dementia UK, offering advice and the confidence to help individuals and their loved ones manage a future living with dementia.

Anne Calland (right) visits B's Cafe at Belong Atherton for a chat with Admiral Nurse, Bridget Lawler (left)

Kim Calland, experience coordinator at Belong Atherton, explains more about the new venture: "Dementia affects not only the person living with it, but also their family and friends, who are often their carers, too.

"We understand the challenges they can face, sometimes on their own, and that's why we've launched B's Café, to give a helping hand and a support network, which we know is vitally important to have."

The dementia café is open to everyone, including non-residents.

Speaking of the inaugural gathering, one guest said: "My husband is living with dementia and he was fully engaged and he said how marvellous the afternoon was - to hear him say this aloud means so much to me."

Charlene Frodsham, experience coordinator at Belong Wigan, added: "B's café is named after our inspirational colleague, Belinda Jones, who is sadly no longer with us after losing a two-year battle with cancer.

"She helped shape our values, including being compassionate, and this extends outside our village to the wider community.

