The highly-anticipated health centre in Aspull, where patients will be able to access a range of healthcare services, is to open its doors on Monday February 13 for

surgery patients.

It will then welcome community clinic patients from the beginning of March.

The construction of the new Aspull health and wellbeing centre back in September

The building will act as a hub and focal point for the benefit of all who live or work in the area, both for now and for the long term.

It will offer social and voluntary sector groups the opportunity to connect with the wider community by using the Elizabeth II room and community orchard in order to build self-resilience and feel part of the community.

It will provide more facilities for staff, such as training new GPs and nurses, to bring more different services under one roof.

Rachel Beverley-Stevenson, Executive Chair and Property Director at OneMedical Property, said: "We've built the new Centre around our principles of making healthcare more accessible for the community.

"We are really proud of this scheme; it’s pulling together essential community services within a legacy building for the people in Aspull.

"We've had fantastic support from local Councillors, the Integrated Care Board, and Wrightington Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL).

"Together with the practice, we've built a true partnership and centre that will give so much back to everybody who uses and comes into contact with it.

"It has been hugely rewarding to feel part of the local community as we worked to create an inclusive, future-proofed building that will have a lasting and positive impact for Aspull."

Dr Johannes van Spelde, GP Partner at Aspull Surgery, said: "We are delighted to be able to complete the project to the high standards our patients expect and we have had an extremely positive experience working with members of our community, building relationships based on trust and collaboration.

"We have been able to unlock the potential of land here in Aspull, so the centre will have improved clinical spaces, treatment rooms, and spaces for the practice to deliver more vital services to the community.

"The New Aspull Health and Wellbeing Centre is a positive evolution as the surgery cements its place as a key community hub in Aspull."

Coun Chris Ready, Wigan Council, said: "This is a really exciting time for our community, a state-of-the-art building with all services under one roof.

"Health is so important to everyone, and we look forward to linking with the council's Be Well team to keep everyone active and healthy."

Silas Nicholls, Chief Executive of WWL said: “It’s a very proud moment for everyone involved in creating this excellent new facility for people living in the local area.

"As a modern, fully integrated healthcare facility, Aspull Health and Wellbeing Centre will provide people with access to a wide range of WWL services that are available in community clinics across the Wigan Borough.

"It has been an exciting partnership project, with all the hard work and expertise coming together to create a welcoming and joined-up setting to help the people of Aspull and the surrounding area to thrive.”

Dr Tim Dalton, Co-Chair of Healthier Wigan said: “This sustainable, modern new health and wellbeing centre is a fantastic example of what can be achieved when health and care organisations, local residents and companies work together to understand what will benefit the community.

