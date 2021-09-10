NHS and Dementia UK launch new service in the borough

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has appointed a dementia specialist Admiral Nurse onto its wards, with the support of the charity Dementia UK.

Admiral Nurses are continually supported and developed by the charity and they provide life-changing support for families affected by all forms of dementia – including Alzheimer’s disease.

Lead nurse Mark Oakley will help manage the complex and individual needs of people suffering with the disease and their loved ones during their stay in hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lead admiral nurse Mark Oakley

His role will also involve helping to co-ordinate a person’s discharge so that they have the right support when they leave hospital.

As well as this, Mark will offer training and consultations with staff in the hospital on best practice in dementia care and will provide clinic appointments for staff who are in personal caring roles.

On his appointment, Mark said, “I believe in making a difference and leading by example, and that caring for others is a privilege. I’m thrilled to be taking on this new role as Admiral Nurse at WWL.

“Living with dementia can sometimes be a hard and lonely experience and an admission into hospital can be really distressing for a person with dementia and their loved ones, but I hope that with my expertise and compassion I can help families confront the challenge with confidence.”

Mark has been a qualified nurse in acute care for 31 years, working all over the country and, for two years, in Saudi Arabia.

Hilda Hayo, CEO and Chief Admiral Nurse at Dementia UK, said: “The need for specialist support in acute settings has never been clearer than now. Admiral Nurses can provide advice and support during a person’s stay in hospital, and they can be the vital link to ensure that the person has an adequate care plan in place to help prevent readmission after discharge.

“I’m delighted that Mark is joining us as an Admiral Nurse and I have no doubt he will do brilliant work.”

Allison Luxon, Deputy Director of Nursing at WWL, said: “To have someone as experienced, dedicated and understanding as Mark as our Lead Admiral Nurse will create immeasurable benefits to people living with dementia and using our hospital services.

“The support Mark and his developing team can offer to people aims to make hospital stays as comfortable and as safe as possible, something we are very proud of here at WWL.”