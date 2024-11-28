NHS GM Investment to End New HIV Transmissions by 2030

In recognition of World AIDS Day, on Sunday, 1 December, NHS Greater Manchester (NHS GM) has committed to end all new transmissions of HIV by 2030, by investing over half a million pounds in VCFSE-led (Voluntary, Community, Faith and Social Enterprise) initiatives aimed at reducing HIV transmission.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recognition of World AIDS Day, on Sunday, 1 December, NHS Greater Manchester (NHS GM) has committed to end all new transmissions of HIV by 2030, by investing over half a million pounds in VCFSE-led (Voluntary, Community, Faith and Social Enterprise) initiatives aimed at reducing HIV transmission.

These initiatives include:

• Community support for people living with HIV in the last 12 months. The Peer Navigator programme, based in Manchester, has already delivered 316 support sessions in the last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

User (UGC) Submitted

• The PaSH Partnership* delivers a comprehensive programme of interventions to meet the changing needs of people newly diagnosed with HIV, living longer term with HIV or at greatest risk of acquiring HIV. It has continued to provide access to STI screening and HIV testing.

• Tackling stigma and discrimination with the creation of ‘HIV in the Workplace: A guide to Employers and Employees’ to support employers to reduce HIV stigma within the workplace, and to ensure that employees living with HIV are protected from discrimination.

The £526,000 investment in VCFSE work is part of a comprehensive programme to support the region’s Fast-Track Cities initiative, which aims to eliminate all new HIV transmissions by 2030.

An estimated 6,800 people are living with HIV in Greater Manchester, with around 5% of those unaware of their HIV status. The region's proportion of cases is among the highest in the country, with over 0.5% of the population living with HIV. Unfortunately more than a third (36%) of these HIV diagnoses during 2021-2023, were made at a late stage. A late diagnosis substantially increases the impact of HIV on people’s lives, along with the risk of onward transmission and the impact on the NHS.

Progress

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite these challenges, Greater Manchester has made significant progress, achieving the global standard for people to know their HIV status, access treatment and understand how much of the virus is in their bodies in order to stay healthy. These standards are called the Fast-Track Cities/UNAIDS 95:95:95 targets. Greater Manchester is ahead of schedule with:

· 95% of people in the region knowing their HIV status

· 97% accessing treatment,

· 97% of those on treatment having an undetectable viral load

There has been a 52% reduction in new HIV diagnoses in Greater Manchester from 2014 to 2023 and the percentage of people diagnosed late has started to decline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of key advancements have been made within recent years on HIV transmissions, diagnosis, and care across Greater Manchester. Opt-out HIV testing is currently taking place in emergency departments in Manchester and Salford. This means that anyone aged 16+ attending participating hospitals, who is having a blood test for any other reason, is tested for a blood-borne virus, such as HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C, unless they opt-out. It helps to diagnose undetected cases and normalises testing. This programme is being rolled out to other hospitals in the region next year.

Next steps

As an International HIV Fast Track City, work in Greater Manchester will continue to focus on prevention activities, increased testing, support to enable people living with HIV to access effective treatment/ support.

Stigma and discrimination will be tackled with the roll out of stigma training across other healthcare organisations. We will be working with the Fast Track Cities London ‘HIV Confident’ Team to develop and roll-out an HIV Charter for organisations.

Vigil for World AIDS Day

This weekend, Greater Manchester will come together to remember those who have lost their lives to AIDS and show solidarity with those living with HIV. The annual World AIDS Day vigil on will be held at Sackville Gardens, Sackville Street, Manchester M1 3WA on Sunday, 1 December, at 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Manisha Kumar, chief medical officer at NHS Greater Manchester, said: “World AIDS Day serves as an important reminder of the responsibility we have to end new HIV transmissions by 2030 and our pledge to do so. The progress we have made so far is a testament to the power of working together and community-driven efforts.

“With increased investment and a renewed focus on prevention, testing and support, we are determined to reduce the stigma and ensure everyone living with HIV has access to the care and treatment they deserve. We will continue to work towards a Greater Manchester where no one lives with the fear of HIV and where every individual can lead a healthy, fulfilling life."

Get tested.

Do you know your HIV status? Get tested and encourage those in your life to get tested too.

There are many ways you can get tested for HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in Greater Manchester.

· GM PaSH get tested website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Visit the bha website for booking links and details for HIV testing.

· Visit the LGBT foundation website for booking information for sexual health.

Test with Freetesting

For more information on HIV prevention, testing, and support in Greater Manchester, please visit the NHS website for more information about HIV and AIDS and PaSH Partnership* - Passionate about Sexual Health across Greater Manchester.