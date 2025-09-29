NHS Greater Manchester health tips: How to combat Seasonal Affective Disorder

Winter is just around the corner, and while some people may be looking forward to cosy nights in and the countdown to Christmas, others find it harder, with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) affecting mood, sleep, and energy levels. That’s why NHS Greater Manchester is giving some tips on how to reduce the symptoms of SAD to help make the winter months a happier time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sometimes known as ‘winter depression,’ SAD is a type of depression that comes and goes with the seasons – with symptoms usually more severe during the winter.

The exact cause is not fully understood, but it’s often linked to reduced exposure to sunlight during the shorter autumn and winter days. With symptoms ranging from persistent low mood and a loss of pleasure or interest in normal everyday activities, to lacking energy and sleeping for longer than normal, craving carbohydrates and putting on weight, and having difficulty concentrating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But don’t worry, there are some simple things you can do day-to-day to help reduce your symptoms.

NHS logo

Top Up Your Vitamin D

National studies have shown links between SAD and low vitamin D levels. Vitamin D is created by your body when your skin is exposed to sunlight – which is why so many people are thought to be deficient (especially in cold and rainy England) during the colder months when there is less sunlight.

Help keep your vitamin D levels up by making the most of what daylight there is, and also by taking a vitamin D supplement, available over-the-counter and in supermarkets every day between October and March. You can also eat vitamin D rich foods e.g. oily fish such as salmon and sardines, egg yolks and mushrooms, as well as those with added vitamin D e.g. cow’s milk, plant-based milks, breakfast cereals, yoghurt and orange juice.

Fill Your Home With Light

Letting as much light into your home as possible will help tell your brain that it’s daytime – especially if you work indoors. Keep curtains and blinds open during the day and sit by a window if you can.

Bring The Outside In

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bring a little bit of the outside in by having lots of pot plants around the home. Not only can looking after plants help lift a low mood – they also help to filter the air, reduce stress and improve physical and mental wellbeing.

Eat And Drink Well

It can feel easier said than done when you’re struggling with SAD, but make sure you eat a healthy, balanced diet of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats. It ensures your brain is getting everything it needs to function properly and can make a real difference to your mood and energy levels. Combine this with drinking six to eight glasses of water or other fluids throughout the day to help keep your brain energised and hydrated and avoid drinking alcohol as this is a natural depressive and can make you feel worse. For more information on eating a well-balanced diet visit: https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/eat-well/

Exercise Outdoors

Regular exercise can help with low mood by reducing levels of stress and anxiety as well as helping improve our physical health and sleep. Exercising outside has the added benefit of connecting with nature. So even if you don’t feel like it, try to get outside for a gentle jog or cycle – anything to get you out and moving. Walking in particular has been found to significantly improve all health, and if you do it first thing in the morning you get the benefit of exercise and daylight.

Stay Sociable

It can be very tempting to hide away at home, but it’s good to keep in touch with your family and friends, and to book in fun things to do with other people to help lift your mood. Whether it’s for a coffee date to a café, a walk in the park or joining a club.

Get Creative

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Take some time every day to embrace all things creative. Whether it be singing, listening to music, reading, painting, knitting or going to the theatre – the creative arts have been shown to reduce stress levels and improve mood and social interaction.

Have A Sleep Routine

You can really help your natural circadian rhythm (the 24 hour cycle of your internal body clock) by going to bed and waking up at a similar time every day, including weekends. Helping to both keep you awake during the day and to have a good night’s sleep when you do go to bed.

Try Dawn Simulation

Make waking up easier on a morning with a dawn simulation light - designed to wake you up gradually.

Available as bedside lamps or as bulbs with a timer you attach to your light switch – you set the timer to begin waking up at your chosen time and the light will gradually get brighter over 30-90 minutes just as sunlight does.

Plan Ahead

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It can be helpful to keep a note of your SAD symptoms so you can detect any patterns of change. By recognising patterns, you can help plan ahead for those difficult days – rearranging meetings, pre-preparing meals so cooking is one less thing to worry about or booking some mood-boosting activities.

If you think you have undiagnosed SAD and you’re struggling to cope, make sure you book an appointment at your GP practice for an assessment and to get recommended the best support or treatment programme for you.

For more information about SAD, symptoms and treatment visit: https://www.nhs.uk/mental-health/conditions/seasonal-affective-disorder-sad/overview/

For more information about mental health and wellbeing support in Greater Manchester that you can self-refer to visit: https://hub.gmintegratedcare.org.uk/mental-health/mental-health-and-wellbeing-support-in-greater-manchester-that-you-can-self-refer-to/