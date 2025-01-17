NHS Greater Manchester Leads the Way in Dementia Diagnosis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Greater Manchester is setting the standard for dementia diagnosis, being the top performing region in the North West for dementia diagnosis and second best in the whole of England. The latest figures from NHS Digital show that 75% of people in Greater Manchester aged 65 or over who are estimated to be living with dementia, had a recorded diagnosis of dementia in November 2024 – significantly above the national NHS targets.

Early diagnosis of dementia is life changing. It helps individuals and their families understand the condition, make informed decisions about care, and access the support they need to live well. The benefits include:

Access to support services: Timely diagnosis opens the door to therapies, support groups, and treatments to manage symptoms effectively.

Timely diagnosis opens the door to therapies, support groups, and treatments to manage symptoms effectively. Financial benefits: Early identification ensures patients can access financial benefits and legal protection.

A diagnosis helps explain symptoms, so there is better understanding and assistance from family, friends, and caregivers.

Memory and thinking issues aren’t always caused by dementia. Early assessment can identify other treatable conditions such as depression, anxiety, or thyroid problems, ensuring the appropriate care. Early intervention helps improve a person’s quality of life and can help prevent unplanned hospital admissions, which account for a significant portion of dementia-related healthcare costs.

Greater Manchester's success stems from the unique set up of its integrated care system, which promotes collaboration across the healthcare system and wider public sector. Dementia is a regional priority, with local standards in place for GPs and other healthcare professionals to enhance the quality of care and experience for those affected by dementia. The updated Greater Manchester Dementia and Brain Health Quality Standards are online on www.dementia-united.org.uk/what-we-do/system-quality-improvement/dementia-and-brain-health-quality-standards/. People concerned about their own health or that of a loved one can use them to help guide conversations with professionals when seeking advice and support.

Through the city-region’s Dementia United programme to champion improvements, local services are working to ensure people living with dementia get the timely diagnosis and care they deserve – helping families get the support they need, when they need it.

Dr Manisha Kumar, Chief Medical Officer at NHS Greater Manchester said: “We are proud that Greater Manchester is leading the way in dementia diagnosis. Early diagnosis makes a life changing difference, helping people and their families access the support they need to live well. While there is no cure yet, we are committed to ensuring everyone affected has access to the care and resources they deserve.

“Our focus is on providing compassionate care that makes a real difference for people with dementia and their loved ones in Greater Manchester, starting with early diagnosis to ensure they get the right support from the very beginning.”

If you or a loved one are worried about memory or thinking issues, don’t wait. Speak to your GP to arrange an assessment.